‘The only thing on the kiosk is breakfast items’: Wendy’s customer orders breakfast at kiosk. They tell her breakfast is over and refuse her refund

Wendy’s like many fast-food chains has adopted self-service kiosks within its stores, allowing customers to order seamlessly through a digital interface. But TikToker Danielle Lynn Peart (@daniellepeart.tv) is slamming Wendy’s for a breakfast snafu that involves these machines.

“I just showed up to [expletive] Wendy’s, and I walk in, and all they have is kiosks,” she starts.

Why do fast-food chains utilize kiosks?

According to Restaurant Business Online, these kiosks can assist restaurants in “increasing sales and cutting costs,” reducing the cost of staffing and allowing for “more one-to-one marketing possibilities, including more tailored suggestive selling.”

However, Peart’s experience sheds a different light on the kiosks, and the pitfalls of a lack of human contact when ordering at a restaurant.

“I go up to the kiosk. The only thing on the kiosk are breakfast items. I order biscuits and gravy and [expletive] potatoes side,” she explains.

When she got a notification that her order is ready, she says she received a startling surprise. “As soon as my order is finished, they tell me, ‘Uh, breakfast is over with, and we don’t have that,’” she shares.

She recalls asking them, “’So why is it on the kiosk?’”

Unwilling to provide her an explanation, she says she demanded a refund.

Things got more messy

She says the workers told her they couldn’t issue her a refund and suggested she order something from its lunch menu instead.

Peart says she responded, “’I’m not interested in your lunch menu.’”

She says workers then instructed her to call the customer service number to inquire about a refund as they are not allowed to give them.

“They print out a receipt, and they say, ‘Call the number on the back of it.’” Peart recalls.

She says she then spent 10 minutes on the phone but was unsuccessful.

“They can’t give me a refund either. They can put in a request,” Peart exclaims. “I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever stop at a Wendy’s again. That’s so unprofessional. That was such a hassle and a huge inconvenience, and now I’m out of money!”

Her TikTok has 41,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers sympathized with her frustration and shared similar experiences.

“Call your bank. I had to do that cause McDonald’s said they didn’t get my order when it literally took my money and said it was ready,” one viewer shared.

Another added, “You should make a complaint on the online site. They will give you a refund plus a free meal I used to work there as a manager.”

“It makes me angry that the charge immediately goes through but the refund is 2-5 days,” a viewer commented. Peart rescinded, “They told me if the request was approved it would be 7-14.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Danielle Lynn Peart via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.