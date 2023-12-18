‘I’d be 100% good with this’: Wendy’s worker shares how they trick customers who ask for ‘fresh fries’

TikToker and Wendy’s employee Shaquan (@izshaquan101) has sparked a storm on TikTok with a video that delves into the age-old fast-food conundrum: what really happens when you complain your fries are cold?

Her clip revealing the answer has garnered over 3.7 million views as of Monday morning.

In her video, Shaquan puts the customer’s request, “My fries are cold I want fresh fries,” into a text overlay. She then proceeds to show a timelapse of her taking the fries from the drive-thru window, dropping them back into the oil, and repackaging them, before she returns to the window to hand them back to the customer.

The comments section was buzzing with approval for Shaquan’s technique. One user admitted, “I mean yeah! that’s kinda all I want.” Another echoed the sentiment, “EXACTLY what I’m asking for thank you!”

Yet, there was a small subsection of those who didn’t feel like this was good enough, like the user who insisted, “Nah I said FRESH…,” highlighting the perhaps vague implication of what ‘fresh’ fries means exactly.

The quest for fresh fries has been a longstanding debate in fast food, particularly at McDonald’s, but it’s a common theme across various chains. When customers receive fries that don’t meet their temperature expectations, it sparks the questions: What exactly do customers want, and how do employees respond?

TikTok has been a hub for hacks on ensuring fresh fries, with the “no salt” technique being a popular answer. The logic is that asking for unsalted fries guarantees a fresh batch, not ones that have been sitting under a heat lamp. However, this myth has been debunked by another TikToker, adding another twist to the fresh fries saga.

Shaquan’s video suggests that asking for “fresh fries” at Wendy’s might result in just “warmed-up” fries. However, most customers seem perfectly content with this approach. For those few adamant about truly fresh fries, it appears the tried-and-true hacks might not cut it anymore. So, if it’s genuinely fresh fries you’re after, it seems your best bet is to ask nicely and hope for the best.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s via email and Shaquan via TikTok comment for further information.