‘I can taste the difference’: McDonald’s worker shows what really happens when a customer asks for ‘fresh fries’

Golden, crispy, and undeniably addictive, McDonald’s fries have long held a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of many Americans, and now globally. A recent TikTok video by user Lee (@allthingslee), however, has left some fans of the fast-food giant feeling a tad salty.

In a video that’s garnered over 377,000 views as of Friday, Lee, a McDonald’s employee, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what sometimes goes down in the kitchen. Captioned “sometimes it really be like that,” the video shows a fryer with the text overlay, “When customers ask for fresh fries but my coworker just put it back in the oil.” The clip then pans to Lee’s co-worker, who can’t help but flash a cheeky grin at the camera.

The revelation had many TikTok users voicing their dismay in the comments. One user lamented, “My mama told me y’all did this I was trying not to believe her,” while another shared their strategy for ensuring fresh fries, “That’s why I be inside while they looking at me I’m looking at them.”

Yet another user provided a pro-tip for those craving that fresh-out-the-fryer taste, advising, “Why I ask for no salt on fries. It’ll be fresh, and then ask for salt packets.” However, this “clever” workaround has been debunked by another McDonald’s employee.

Not everyone was ready to abandon their love for the iconic fries. One user confessed, “Y’all messed up but I love my McDonald’s so I’m blind to (it)…” suggesting that for some, the taste of McDonald’s fries might just be too good to give up, no matter the kitchen antics.

This isn’t the first time the fresh fry “hack” has gone viral: there have been several social media posts dedicated to instructing folks as to the best ways for them to go and get their hands on the freshest fries possible at Mickey D’s. Other folks posted them doing the same thing that Lee did: the old re-fry routine.

In a world where Burger King tells us we can “Have it Your Way,” it seems that motto might not always apply at the Golden Arches. But if Lee’s video teaches us anything, it’s that a little persistence (and perhaps a watchful eye) can go a long way. So, the next time you’re craving those perfectly crispy potatoes, maybe take a page out of the TikTok playbook: stand your ground, keep an eye out, and if all else fails, just ask for them unsalted.

