McDonald’s worker reveals what happens when customers ask for ‘no salt’ fries—when they’re really asking for fresh fries

In a viral TikTok video posted this week, a McDonald’s worker shows how they get around customers who ask for “no salt” fries in an attempt to get fresh ones.

“Me purposely leaving fries above the oil after they’re done in case someone asks for no salt fries when they just want fresh fries,” TikTok user @haleylehane1 wrote.

The latest in a popular genre of videos revealing fast-food workers’ perspectives, the TikTok alludes to a “hack” that some customers use to get fresh fries: Asking for them without salt. The TikToker’s hack-within-a-hack to get around this customer request was viewed more than 250,000 times as of Friday.

“‘uM tHeSe fRiEs aReN’t fReSh’ ok bby u asked for no salt, not fresh.. next time use ur big girl words,” the TikTok user captioned the video.

However, some users in the comments were upset with the worker’s attempt to out-smart customers’ hack.

“Y’all got one job can’t we get fresh fries damn,” one user said.

“You can! If you ask for fresh fries <3,” the worker responded.

One user showed solidarity with the worker, frustrated with customers’ attempts to hack the system. “I don’t even work at McDonald’s but I love this bc I hate when customers think they’re getting one over the company,” they said.

“Queen of dropping the fries back into the oil ✨✨✨,” another user said in support.

But the worker said in response that they don’t drop fries back into the oil like other McDonald’s employees have done in other viral TikToks.

“Not I, that’s nasty,” they said.

Some, however, justified their requests for “no salt” fries.

“I always ask for no salt and an employee once told me ‘these are fresh though’. Idk if they’re fresh. I don’t like salted fries,” one user said.

“They have [too] much salt, that’s why I ask no salt! But my mom uses that excuse for fresh fries,” said another.

“I feel bad for the people that just genuinely like to control their salt portions LMAO,” said a third, echoing others in the comments who claim to ask for “no salt” due to health reasons.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonalds and user @haleylehane1 via TikTok comments.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot