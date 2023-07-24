‘This is not 6 nuggets’: Wendy’s customer orders 6 chicken nuggets on DoorDash. She receives a whole catering tray

A Wendy’s customer shared her lucky moment on TikTok after placing a 6-piece nugget order on DoorDash and getting at least 50 more than she paid for.

In the video, Blue (@babyybluee_) shares that she placed a Wendy’s order on DoorDash for a burger, a chicken sandwich, a 6-piece set of nuggets with sweet and sour source, and two large pineapple mango lemonades.

Her food items totaled about $21 with tax, and the nuggets specifically cost about $2.50, based on the receipt.

Blue was pleasantly surprised when she opened her order and found the restaurant gave her much more food than she was expecting.

In the clip, Blue pans over to a catering-sized container containing what is easily at least 50, but easily more, chicken nuggets.

In a comment, Blue shared that they also gave her ten sauces in a separate bag, likely because they knew the one sauce she initially ordered wouldn’t be enough for the excess of nuggets they gave her.

“This is not six nuggets. Oh my god,” Blue concludes in the clip.

The video has garnered more than 50,000 views and about 250 comments as of Monday afternoon.

“I’m not complaining but that’s crazy,” the TikToker wrote in the caption.

The top commenter under the video joked that they only saw 6 nuggets in Blue’s delivery order. Several others said they wished they had similar luck with their food delivery order.

“Why can’t they ever get my order wrong for the better???” a person said.

“Lord I seen what you have done for others,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on several food delivery orders that went in the opposite direction of Blue’s. One DoorDash customer got two incorrect orders in one night from Los Angeles eatery Lemonade, and another received a Chipotle order with just three ingredients.

Several commenters speculated that the Wendy’s location was generous with Blue’s food because they were close to closing and preferred to give her the leftover chicken as opposed to throwing it out.

Blue confirmed that she placed her order close to the location’s closing time. The receipt states the order came in at 8:39 p.m.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blue via TikTok comment and Wendy’s via email.