‘Whoever ordered this should be ashamed’: Customer receives wrong Chipotle order of just rice, cheese, and sour cream

In a viral TikTok video, a Chipotle customer shared the unhinged order they received in place of their own. While this wouldn’t normally be a topic of discussion, what the internet went crazy about was the contents of this accidental order.

In short, the original customer had purchased a bowl of just rice, cheese, and sour cream. TikTok user Maddie (@im.beet) showcases the order in a video with over 1.9 million views.

“So I think I got the wrong one but whoever ordered this should be ashamed,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, which simply shows a takeaway container of rice, cheese, and sour cream.

In the comments section, some users balked at the idea of ordering such a simple dish from Chipotle given the restaurant chain’s high prices.

“No way ppl spend 15 dollars on cheese rice and sour cream,” wrote one user.

“There’s some messed up people out there,” added another.

However, some offered their own explanation for the order.

“Sounds like a dip type of situation,” speculated a user. “where the chips?”

“Whoever ordered this def just got their teeth whitened,” stated a second.

“That’s probably for a kid,” shared a third.

That said, many confessed that they have ordered something similar to this in the past—or are thinking about doing so now.

“This sounds amazing what omg,” said a user.

“This is my order,” claimed another. “At least I can eat chipotle and not get the runs.”

“This is my orders every time I go…,” admitted a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maddie via TikTok comment.