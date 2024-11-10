‘Serious question’: Woman gets divorced. What is she supposed to do with her wedding dress after divorce?

A popular creator recently sparked discussion on TikTok after asking her audience their opinion on a tricky subject: What one should do with their wedding dress after a divorce.

Aspyn Ovard (@aspynovard), a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer, posed the question on a recent TikTok video that’s racked up 6.9 million views.

In the video, Ovard holds up her wedding dress, asking, “What are you supposed to do with your wedding dress after you get divorced?”

While some might think about holding on to the dress, Ovard is on the fence. “Do I just donate it? That’s like probably what I’ll do,” she muses.

Saving it as a keepsake doesn’t sit quite right with her either. “I [don’t] wanna save it for my kids because I feel like it has bad juju attached to it,” she adds. “Maybe if a random person wore it, then it won’t have bad juju.”

What do others suggest?

A wedding dress preservation site offered some helpful ideas for those facing a similar dilemma.

They suggest options like donating the dress to a military bride, transforming it into a more wearable piece, or simply selling it.

Another touching option is donating the dress to the NICU Helping Hand’s Angel Gown Program, where seamstresses transform wedding dresses into gowns for infants who pass away in the NICU, supporting grieving families.

At the end of the day, divorce is always tough, and how someone handles the transition—and the keepsakes that remain—is entirely personal.

Viewers also have some suggestions

In the comments under Ovard’s video, users offered suggestions and shared what they did with their own wedding dresses.

“I’ve had this idea for years! Sell it and invest the earnings,” suggested one user. “It’s called the ‘wedding dress fund.’ Let that grow and your dress might pay for a whole wedding one day.”

“I wore mine for Halloween last year,” shared another. “Told everybody I was a clown.”

“I think still save it for your kids, as well as rings,” offered a third. “It doesn’t symbolize a failed relationship, it symbolizes the relationship that brought them into the world which is cute.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ovard via email and Instagram message for official comment.

