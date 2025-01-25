‘It’s almost impossible to shut them off’: Expert warns you need to check your washing machine every 6 months. Here’s what can happen if you don’t

It’s that time of the year when the pipes in your home can freeze, depending on where you live. An expert warns homeowners this can also happen to your washing machine valves if you don’t check and twist them often.

Featured Video

“Most homeowners never think to do this, and this tip will save you money and a whole lot of frustration,” TikTok user @twinhomeexperts says in a video with over 230,000 views. When he focuses on the washer machine’s red and blue valves, he explains, “You’re gonna want to come to your washer machine box like this. You’re gonna see a cold and hot water supply. You see, these freeze up because we never use them.”

“You’re gonna turn ‘em every six months just like this to keep ‘em in workable condition,” @twinhomeexperts demonstrates by turning both valves back and forth. “What happens is the hard water will freeze these up, and it’s almost impossible to shut the water off, especially in those emergencies.” Before concluding the video, he advises, “Don’t use these rubber supplies,” he gestures to the blue valve’s hose. Then, he taps the red valve’s hose. “Always use braided, stainless steel.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @twinhomeexperts via TikTok comment and direct message.

Advertisement

Viewers learned this the hard way

“Such a great idea and I do this now because i definitely learned the hard way! Even not using drains in your house for long periods they will somehow clog themselves,” one viewer wrote.

“Yup I had [to] replace mine last weekend,” a second shared. “I was going to put brand new hoses and come to find out my hot side started leaking on top when I shut it off.”

“This happened on our water heater. Also, I went to turn off the main water at the street and that valve was also corroded and I could not turn off the water completely,” a third commented.

Advertisement

However, others turn off the water supply to prevent this.

“Always turn mine off after I’m done,” one user stated.

“I turn the water to the washing machine off when not using the machine,” another echoed.

Can turning the washing machine valves prevent freeze-up?

When the temperature drops to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, there is a chance the water inside the machine can freeze and expand. If it expands too much, it can burst, which can be messy. That’s why Home Service Plumbing recommends turning the water supply off when not in use.

Advertisement

“There’s a good reason why manufacturers often have this written in the instruction manual for your washing machine. However, people very rarely do this. If your valves are very old or are hard to turn, it may be a good idea to replace the valves themselves to make it easier to shut the water off,” Home Service Plumbing states.

Does this apply to the water in your house?

Indeed, you should turn off your water if you plan to be away for more than a day. Like washing machine pipes, shutting off your water supply can reduce damage and save money.

“Water damage can result from frozen pipes, leaking supply lines, dripping water heaters, or other causes,” per Pete the Plumber. “Any damage will be greatly reduced by turning off the water before you go on vacation.”

Advertisement

Does the type of hose matter?

Yes, it does. Although most washing machines have rubber hoses, they’re not the best long-term. Because rubber hoses lack durability, stainless steel braided hoses are the better option.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.