‘Which is why I keep everything in my cart’: Walmart worker says she gets notified every time a customer doesn’t scan an item at self-checkout

In 2022, word that Walmart was taking stronger stances against self-checkout theft began circulating the internet. Shoppers have purportedly been arrested for putting items in their bags after failing to scan them at self-checkout, and one woman successfully sued the chain for $2.1 million after being wrongfully accused of stealing from the retailer after an error occurred at the cash register.

The global brand has implemented a slew of security measures, outfitting employees with tools and technology that assist them in keeping track of who is buying what and when. In fact, Walmart employees have taken to social media to urge folks not to steal from stores, as they say they almost always know when people are stealing.

This sentiment was echoed by TikToker @sunny.outdaway, who posted a viral TikTok expressing her annoyance in dealing with customers who think they’re pulling one over on staff.

In the clip, she records herself looking off-camera while wearing her Walmart employee vest. She looks to the side and mouths the words, “Dumba** b*tch.”

A text overlay explained why she chose that particular audio to lip-sync.

“Me watching people steal at self-checkout as if my phone doesn’t notify me for every missed scan,” it read.

The TikToker added in the video’s caption that the situation “Make the roof of my mouth itch.”

Some commenters who replied to Sunny’s post said they’d been caught in the act of trying to get items for free at Walmart’s self-checkout machines.

“I tried the usual at self checkout then the machine started beeping loud and showed a replay of me not scanning,” one viewer shared.

Another wrote, “I was tryna get 2 mangos for the price of 1 & a worker who was far away said ‘I think you forgot to scan 1’ I look at her [like] SHE was the one stealing.”

One person said they didn’t intend to steal but ended up doing so: “one time the machine wouldn’t take our money, it was 5 mins to close and no one came to help so we just walked out with or full cart.”

Another was shocked at the accuracy with which the self-checkout machines could identify produce after they tried doing a bait and switch: “The system didn’t have avocados so I put in that they were onions. Then the machine says ‘no those are avocados’. Like what. Weight alone.”

Despite the seemingly advanced technology, other commenters said they’d found a workaround for Walmart’s self-checkout security measures.

“Which is why I keep everything in my cart scan 6 things and walk out,” one viewer wrote.

“They ain’t doing it right you just gotta leave the stuff in the cart and put yo bags on top,” another said.

