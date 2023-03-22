‘Shoulda gone for it yourself’: Shopper complains about spilled milk in back of car during Walmart curbside pick-up

A shopper who revealed that her Walmart pick-up order ended with spilled milk seeping into the carpet of her trunk sparked debate on TikTok.

TikTok user Sam Estrada (@samii_335) posted the video on March 19. In it, she shows milk soaking into the carpet of her trunk. Text overlay reads, “Walmart pickup guy didn’t notice that the gallon of milk was broken and now look what happened to my car!”

In the caption, she writes, “went to walmart to pick up my groceries aaaaaand the guy didn’t notice that the gallon of milk was broken and now my car [is] drenched with milk and its going to smell soon.”

In the comments section, viewers put Estrada on blast for criticizing the worker, pointing out that “mistakes happen.”

“They’re overworked, low paid employees. Mistakes happen, they may have thought it had some residual from another jug on it. Get over it,” one user wrote.

“So you’re telling me a gallon of milk sat waiting to be picked up WITH the hole but it magically didn’t start leaking until the car? bffr,” another said.

“When people are human and make genuine mistakes,” a third added.

However, several commenters came to her defense.

“Naw they knew they just didn’t say shit,” one commenter said.

“Yea you right, thing happens but is as a worker is all about paying attention to detail,” a second wrote.

“Considering the average pay for a walmart pickup worker is $17 they absolutely get paid enough to check a gallon of milk isn’t busted lmao,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Estrada via TikTok comment and Walmart via email for further information.