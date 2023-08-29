‘They out here using ziploc bags’: Customer shows Walmart selling $15 pack of socks in a Ziploc bag

In a recent TikTok video, Connor (@cbsheets) is in a Walmart showing a pack of socks in a Ziploc bag, hanging from the sock rack to note that it’s for sale.

The 9-second video with over 48,000 views has an overlay that reads, “They out here using ziploc bags.” The caption says, “Never in my life.”

“Never in my life have I seen some sh*t like this,” she says, turning the bag to show a barcode and a $14.99 price—even without the original packaging.

There were a lot of theories on the pack of socks. One person wrote: “They caught somebody stealing it, and they took the wrapper off of it, and now they’re reselling it.”

“First time I’ve seen a ziplock, but I’ve seen some really badly taped packages,” said another commenter.

Some people believe the pack of socks was returned with destroyed packaging. Apparently, a Walmart manager decided they were still good enough to be sold. “Well, if customers would stop destroying packaging, they [would not] have to do this,” said one commenter.

Many people believed putting the pack of socks back out, and with a significant discount, was a bad idea. “That’s a poor manager right there,” said a person. “They know they won’t sell but refuse to just take the markdown and get rid of it… ain’t nobody buying those.”

A woman emphatically wrote, “Absolutely not! If it isn’t in its original packaging, u r NOT charging me full price for it!”

