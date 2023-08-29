Walmart socks in ziploc bag hung on rack qith caption 'They out here using ziploc bags' (l) Walmart building entrance with sign (c) Walmart socks in ziploc bag hung on rack qith caption 'They out here using ziploc bags' (r)

‘They out here using ziploc bags’: Customer shows Walmart selling $15 pack of socks in a Ziploc bag

'Ain't nobody buying those.'

Posted on Aug 29, 2023

In a recent TikTok video, Connor (@cbsheets) is in a Walmart showing a pack of socks in a Ziploc bag, hanging from the sock rack to note that it’s for sale. 

The 9-second video with over 48,000 views has an overlay that reads, “They out here using ziploc bags.” The caption says, “Never in my life.”

“Never in my life have I seen some sh*t like this,” she says, turning the bag to show a barcode and a $14.99 price—even without the original packaging.

There were a lot of theories on the pack of socks. One person wrote: “They caught somebody stealing it, and they took the wrapper off of it, and now they’re reselling it.”

@cbsheets Never in my life. #fyp #savemoney #walmart #lifehacks #tiktokviralvideo #laughter #noway #videoviral #theirlifematters #fyp #followers #foryou ♬ original sound – 🌻 CONNER 🌻

“First time I’ve seen a ziplock, but I’ve seen some really badly taped packages,” said another commenter.

Some people believe the pack of socks was returned with destroyed packaging. Apparently, a Walmart manager decided they were still good enough to be sold. “Well, if customers would stop destroying packaging, they [would not] have to do this,” said one commenter.

Many people believed putting the pack of socks back out, and with a significant discount, was a bad idea. “That’s a poor manager right there,” said a person. “They know they won’t sell but refuse to just take the markdown and get rid of it… ain’t nobody buying those.”

A woman emphatically wrote, “Absolutely not! If it isn’t in its original packaging, u r NOT charging me full price for it!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cbsheets via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.

Aug 29, 2023

