‘Never trust the price tag’: Walmart shopper shares hack for finding actual price on clearance items

In a viral video, a popular TikToker shares how she finds out the “real” price of clearance items.

In the clip, Kayla (@couponwithkayla) appears to be filming in the clearance section of the beauty aisle at Walmart. She shows a few skincare items that are on sale, including a facial mist, exfoliating tonic, and face mask.

They all have yellow sale tickets labeled with what most people would think is the current sale price. But Kayla says shoppers shouldn’t take that price at face value.

“This is your reminder to check the prices even if there’s a clearance sticker,” Kayla says.

She proceeds to scan the item’s barcode with the Walmart app. The face balm that has a sticker price of $10.03 is actually all the way down to $3.44.

The video has more than 200,000 views and about 40 comments as of Monday morning.

“Rule number one of clearance shopping: Never trust the price tag,” the caption read.

Kayla is a self-described “extreme couponer” with more than 2.2 million followers on the online platform. She primarily posts couponing videos and shares hacks and deals going on at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Walgreens. She even finds deals for food places like Dunkin’ Donuts and GrubHub.

Several people backed Kayla’s hack.

“The other day i bought a nightshirt clearance at 10$ but in reality it was 5$,” a viewer shared.

“Yesssss I wanted this spf stick so bad to try it out …in app $4 in store $12 on the yellow sticker! Regular price: arm and leg !” another wrote.

Some commenters shared that they’ve had trouble with clearance items at their local retailers.

“Whenever I scan clearance items, the pop-up item not found or item not available at the store,” a top comment read.

“My Walmart is opposite. When I scan it gives a higher price than the sticker price,” a person shared.

In the comments section, Kayla pointed out to those having trouble that the hack should “work for everyone as long as you allow location settings for the app.” She also added that in her experience, there is no one day that’s better for finding clearance items since the system is random.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayla for comment via email.