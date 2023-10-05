‘I always wondered why the carts don’t have cup holders’: Shopper shares ‘cup holder hack’ for Walmart shopping carts

Walmart may have some great deals but if you’re using a shopping cart at one of their older locations, you may find yourself dealing with one of its biggest problems: Nowhere to put your drink while you shop. None of the older model shopping carts have integrated cup holders, so where are you supposed to set your thirty-two-ounce pumpkin spice latte as you race through the aisles?

Don’t worry, there’s a hack for that.

Content creator Jesus Gerardo Garcia (@chewievidz) highlighted the Walmart shopping cart hack in a video posted to his account two days ago. It received 1.2 million views from shoppers desperate to stabilize their drink containers as they hunt for deals.

“I always wonder why the carts, when you go shopping, why the carts don’t have like, cup holders, you know, like, for your drink or whatever,” Jesus tells his viewers over footage of the hack.

In the clip a Walmart customer takes the cart’s blue nylon safety belt, intended for infants sitting in the cart’s child seat, and using the sliding adjusters to create a makeshift cup holder.

“Look at this hack right here,” the TikToker says. “You might need this eventually.”

Many Walmart shoppers were understandably concerned about the cleanliness of the belt attached to the cart and wondered how hygienic it would be to place a beverage near it.

“I do not like germs that close to my mouth. I could never do it,” wrote one user.

“Loaded with bacteria,” said another.

“I’m good on germing up my drink,” a third added.

Some commented that they didn’t need the hack because they were lucky enough to shop at Walmart locations where the carts had been upgraded.

“My Walmart now how’s [sic] cup holders and a phone holder as well,” one person shared.

“My Walmart got actual cup holders and a phone holder,” another commented.

Someone else added, “Soooo Walmart has new carts now with cup holders in them.”

But a lot of shoppers seemed grateful for the tip.

“Why did I never know this” someone asked.

“So no more 1 handed cart driving,” rejoiced another Walmart shopper.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jesus via TikTok comment for further information.