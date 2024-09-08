‘Lmao I paid $125 I could’ve just went to Walmart?????’: Woman can’t believe the cake she gets at the Walmart bakery for $17

TikTok is once again proving that sometimes, you don’t need to break the bank to get what you want.

In a video posted on Sep. 5, TikTok user Kala (@fearlessmco) showcased a custom-made cake from Walmart’s bakery that only cost her $17.

The video shows Kala in Walmart, visibly excited as she prepares to reveal the cake she just picked up. “Bro, I literally cannot y’all,” she says, adding,. “It looks just like the picture. Hold on.”

Viewers are surprised at the quality

She then opens the cake box, revealing a heart-shaped white cake with the words “Twenty fine” written in brown edible lettering. “I’m gonna crash out and scream. It looks so good,” she says in the video.

The video has quickly gone viral, and currently has over 6 million views, with viewers equally surprised by the cake’s cost and quality.

“Walmart is about to start raising prices,” one commenter said.

A second remarked, “Walmart cake tastes soooo good too.”

“Lmao I paid $125 I could’ve just went to Walmart?????” another added.

How did Kala order the cake at Walmart?

Viewers prompted @fearlessmco to explain her ordering process in a follow-up video. She revealed that she went directly to the in-store bakery, armed with a reference picture from Pinterest. “Go to the bakery area and let them know that you want to customize a cake for your birthday or whatever,” she advised.

The TikToker shared that the base price for the cake was $17, and despite initially being told that heart-shaped cakes weren’t available, the baker made an exception. “She actually was not supposed to do that. But she did it for me anyway because I told her that I was not going to complain,” she explained.

However, while Kala lucked out with her custom cake, it seems not everyone has had the same experience. In the comments of her follow-up video, many users shared stories about their local Walmart refusing to make the viral heart-shaped cakes.

One user pointed out, “So basically Walmart doesn’t do heart-shaped cakes.” And many others chimed in to say they weren’t as fortunate. Even a quick glance at Walmart’s website shows a range of standard sheet and round cakes available for order, but no sign of the heart-shaped cake.

Despite this, Kala isn’t the only TikToker showing off a heart-shaped Walmart cake. It seems that while the option isn’t officially available, some lucky customers have managed to get their hands on these viral cakes, likely due to the goodwill of individual Walmart bakers going above and beyond.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kala via email and to Walmart via the media relations form on their website.

