‘I knew this was going to happen’: Walmart pallet of Great Value drinking water gets stacked too high and comes crashing down

The internet is full of fail videos that are generally harmless in nature. Sure, there are plenty of compilations where gnarly stuff does happen, but it’s always amusing to see something go wrong where someone doesn’t get seriously injured, which was the case when one Walmart worker documented a stack of Great Value water crashing down in a store.

And while the fail that TikToker Marcos Salazar (@marcossalazar49ers) recently posted could’ve resulted in someone having a very bad day, it thankfully didn’t come to that.

In his viral clip that’s garnered over 58,000 views and counting, Marcos shows how not to stack pallets of Walmart Great Value water.

He begins the video by showing a huge pallet of bottled and shrink-wrapped drinking water resting on top of another pallet. Well, maybe “resting” isn’t the right word, because it’s evident that the load of the second pallet is too much for the bottom one to bear.

The Great Value plastic bottles can be heard creaking, snapping, and popping under the weight of the top pallet, until the tower ultimately topples over and falls to the floor of the Walmart. Someone can be heard exclaiming “Oop!” off camera.

A number of viewers couldn’t seem to understand why anyone would stack so much water. One user wrote, “The last Walmart I worked at banned stacking water pallets [because] of this.”

Another simply said, “I don’t think you’re supposed to have two on top.”

People who appear to be Walmart employees seemed to suggest this type of storage practice is strictly prohibited in some stores: “We [are] not allowed to stack them at my store. If it happens, it’s an automatic red offense.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers strongly advises against double stacking. In a press release, they write, “Double-stacked pallets are inherently unstable, and when they have liquids (like bottled water) as cargo, they often exceed the safe weight limits for forklifts.”

The UFCW also urges workers not to “transport double stacked pallets beyond the distance necessary to remove them from a truck,” adding that folks should “avoid double stacking pallets when storing them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and to Marcos via TikTok comment for further information.