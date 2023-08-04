There’s some amusement in seeing an “official” notice sporting unofficial language, and a recent video shows just how easy it is for some people to find a joke in a small language slip up.

In a TikTok posted by creator Haily Perez (@hailyperez48), a brown paper sign with misspelled key word illicited a groan-inducing pun that viewers couldn’t help but chuckle at.

In the TikTok, Perez records a spelling error on a sign notifying customers that there aren’t any more large cups available for customers to purchase until the following day. The notice reads: “No large cups, tell tomorrow.”

The camera then pans to someone with Perez who cups his hand over his mouth and jokingly shouts into the store: “Hey, tomorrow,” before the clip ultimately cuts out.

Many viral “sign fails” with incorrect grammar can be attributed to the fact that the employees writing them may speak English as a second language. Perez’s video appears to have been taken at a convenience store.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Perez via TikTok comment for further information.

The grammar sign fail in Perez’s video could be attributed to the fact that the employee speaks English as a second language, which is a phenomenon that has been lightheartedly lampooned in a series of TikTok videos, like this viral clip posted by Adam Kelley (@adamkelley) who posted photoshopped signs of popular retail brands spelled the way in which “Hispanic Parents” pronounce them.

Oftentimes, these viral sign fails can carry meanings that are probably entirely different than what the writer intended, like one that was snapped in a convenience store in a viral photo posted to Reddit’s r/BoneAppleTea sub that reads: “violators will be prostituted.”

Commenters on Perez’s posts seemed to get a chuckle out of her video.

“I’ve been giggling at this for so long,” one person said.

“Na because one time I went to Whataburger restroom and the soap said hand soup,” another person joked.