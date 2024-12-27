‘It’s always a TREK to find someone with a key’: Walmart needs help with locked item. Then they wait 45 minutes for this low-cost household item

Shopping has become more frustrating for many consumers due to the increasing number of items being locked up in stores as a security measure.

This trend, meant to deter shoplifting, is causing enough headaches to consumers that according to a 2023 survey, 71% of shoppers said they’d rather shop online than in-person.

Although the measure isn’t new, it’s become more popular recently. Stores like Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and CVS have started locking up everyday products such as deodorants, razors, and even some grocery items like baby formula and laundry detergent.

Unsurprisingly, shoppers are frustrated and venting about this practice online. Let’s break down five viral TikTok videos where creators criticize retail stores for going too far in the name of “security.”

Walmart shopper says they waited 45 minutes to buy hair dye

A Walmart shopper vented their frustration on TikTok after waiting 45 minutes for an associate to unlock hair dye.

“Waiting 45 minutes at Walmart for hair dye with 6 other annoyed customers. S/O to the girlie I met,” TikToker Camo (@camocamille) wrote in the video’s text overlay.

Walking through the store, Camo comments, “Guess I’m not the only one who’s tired of waiting,” as another customer voices their annoyance in the background.

As the store nears closing time, Camo repeatedly presses a help button, but an automated voice’s promise of assistance feels empty. “I just need to dye my hair,” Camo says.

Eventually, a worker arrives and, exasperated, announces, “I’m opening every case.”

Camo finally grabs their hair dye and says goodbye to the other waiting customers.

In the comments, the video seemed to resonate with both Walmart shoppers and employees, many of whom shared their own frustrations about the increasing number of locked items in the store.

Walmart shopper feels embarrassed to carry around double-locked items

A Walmart shopper shared her frustration on TikTok after having to walk around with locked-up items in her cart.

TikToker Esme (@kultruz) posted a video showing her experience at Walmart, where even makeup wipes were locked up in a wire compartment.

“I’m at Walmart and get the locking up makeup and whatnot, but you’re telling me you have to lock up some makeup wipes in this wire compartment?” Esme says, showing the locked items to the camera.

“I feel embarrassed carrying this around,” she adds.

Commenters related to the frustration, with one suggesting, “Might as well have an employee escort you through the store.”

Walmart shopper wonders why $1.50 items are being put under lock and key

In another related, viral video, TikToker Victoria Damore (@toridamore) called out Walmart for locking up even low-cost items, like $1.50 products.

Damore expressed frustration about waiting for employees to unlock items, and how employees seem irritated by it as well.

“This is the future of Walmart,” Damore says, showing multiple locked shelves. “I can’t even walk into Walmart and pick up a nail file worth $1.50 because it’s locked up.”

She added that an employee who was supposed to unlock items seemed rude and annoyed by her requests. “Like, it’s an inconvenience to him. Walmart, you can lock your [expletive] up, but it’s not the customer’s fault that you don’t stop people from stealing from you.”

Damore continues saying the employee followed her around the cosmetics section. Whenever she was looking at a locked-up item, the employee would audibly sigh.

“I don’t wanna inconvenience you, sorry I need to shop,” Damore concluded.

Shopper says Target ‘ruined its vibes’ with security measure

TikToker Lauren Monet (@laurenmoneto) posted a video showing the new locking cabinets at her local Target.

“Have y’all been to @target lately? Are the vibes ruined?” she asks, panning the camera around the store, showing shelves upon shelves covered in glass.

She also points out that customers must press a button and wait for assistance to access locked items.

Lauren writes in the text overlay.

“In an effort to combat theft they’ve added locked cabinets to aisles and increased self-check out? If you need something from one of the locked aisles you have to press a button and wait for someone to show up.”

Another user expressed discomfort with the new system, saying, “As an introvert who likes to read labels and compare products, there’s no way.”

Speaking of introverts…

Introvert says she will no longer shop at Target

Customer says she refuses to shop in beauty section at Target if everything is locked up

A TikToker, @rollingstonerlbc, went viral after calling out Target for locking up beauty products.

The video has more than 10.8 million views at the time of publishing. It shows a retail worker locking up makeup items that now require employee assistance to access.

“Joke’s on you, Target. I have really bad anxiety, and if I have to ask for someone to help me get something, I’m not gonna buy it. So you just lost hundreds of dollars from me,” @rollingstonerlbc said.

The clip resonated with many viewers who shared similar frustrations. One commenter wrote, “Locking elf is WILD,” while another added, “I’d just walk out.”

