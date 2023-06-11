‘If I have to ask for someone to get me something, I’m not going to buy it. So you just lost hundreds of dollars’: Customer says she refuses to shop in beauty section at Target if everything is locked up

Viewers largely agree with a TikToker who said that if Target locks up their merchandise and requires employee assistance to get certain items, they will end up making far fewer purchases from the retailer.

The viral TikTok by @rollingstonerlbc is a stitch of another video in which a retail employee is seen locking red clips at the end of the product hangers of a cosmetics display that read “See Sales Associate.”

The clips make it so buyers can’t just pick a product, slide it off the shelf, and purchase it. Instead, they’ll have to call over an employee to unlock the contraption to get the item they’re interested in.

At the end of the original video, @rollingstonerlbc pops in to comment on the anti-theft measures.

“Joke’s on you, Target, I have really bad anxiety, and if I have to ask for someone to help me get something, I’m not gonna buy it. So you just lost hundreds of dollars from me,” they said.

The TikToker’s video struck a nerve, garnering over 2.4 million views and nearly 3,000 comments.

Though the caption of the video @rollingstonerlbc stitched says “#walmart,” customers have reported such measures being taken at Target as well.

The Daily Dot previously reported on this trend when a San Francisco TikToker shared that her local Target was starting to lock merchandise. Across the United States, Target has implemented anti-theft carts and, according to multiple users on TikTok, began locking up products in glass cases.

According to recent reports, the main items being locked up in stores like Target and CVS are those prone to theft. That includes personal hygiene products and everyday items like deodorant, razors, and hair products.

According to a report from the National Retail Federation, the problem isn’t individual shoplifters but organized retail crime.

In the comments section of @rollingstonerlbc’s video, viewers shared the same sentiment as the TikToker.

“Locking elf is WILD,” popular TikToker Elyse Myers commented.

“Literally I’d just walk out,” another user wrote.

Others said having to unlock products slows down employees.

“Also its so much time wasted and employees are unnecessary annoyed and held back on work,” one person wrote.

“Everytime I end up actually asking an employee for help no matter what store I’m at at the employee is always so miserable,” another shared.

The Daily Dot contacted @rollingstonerlbc via TikTok comment and Target via email for further information.