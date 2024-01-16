‘More of my co-workers made some more orders today’: Man buys ready-made tortillas from Walmart, repackages them to sell as ‘homemade’ to co-workers

In current economic conditions, just about everyone has a side hustle. With rising inflation and rental rates that do not appear to be dropping significantly any time soon, folks need to make a little extra to get by.

While some might take up odd jobs and handy work or begin selling baked items from their home, others are choosing to resell, often scouring thrift stores and second-hand shops for items that might net a good price online.

One man has cut the majority of the work out of his side gig by selling repackaged tortillas from Walmart and passing them off as homemade to his co-workers.

In a pair of videos posted to TikTok, user Adrian (@adrian_peru) shows himself prepping Tortilla Land ready-to-cook tortillas for a flip on the skillet before being repackaged and sold to his co-workers. One of the videos has drawn over 3.2 million views.

In the clip, he says he brought some of the tortillas to a potluck, and that his co-workers believed him when he told them his mother makes them from scratch. Adrian says he initially told them that she sells them as a deterrent, hoping it would discourage his co-workers from asking for her to make some.

That plan backfired, he says. Even his boss went as far as to buy ingredients for his mother to make him some tortillas, which Adrian uses to lightly dust the ready-to-cook tortillas.

The tortillas were a hit, he explains, and now more of his co-workers are putting in orders. But he is not worried about word getting out.

“All my coworkers are old, so I’m not worried about, ‘Oh they’re going to see this video,” he says.

Adrian notes in his TikTok bio that he’s “just trying to entertain you,” so it’s likely that his clips are a bit. The Daily Dot has reached out to Adrian via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers advised the TikToker to start buying the tortillas in bulk from stores like Costco and Sam’s Club to raise his profit margins.

“You need to go to Costco and get them in bulk,” one commenter wrote.

“If there’s a Sam’s club by you they sell a big pack of those,” another said.

“Costco sells them in bulk,” a further user suggested. “They are so good!”

Others recommended he start legitimately making them himself as it is much less expensive to do so.

“Bro at a certain point youre gonna have to start making them yourself to increase the profit margins,” one commenter wrote.

“Bro you got the ingredients look up how to make em…it’s simple you can make good money,” another commented.

“You’d probably make more profit actually making it homemade,” a third said. “It’s just some flour water baking soda and a lil starch i think.”