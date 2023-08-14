A TikTok video posted by user jazzmynalexis on Aug. 12 has allegedly exposed a less-than-appetizing find in a Walmart aisle. The video, now viral with more than 37,400 views, features Great Value’s black forest uncured ham on the shelf—moldy and clearly expired.

In the video, jazzmynalexis zooms in on the ham’s packaging, where it states, “Used by 05/08/2023.” Despite this date having passed, the expired ham is on full display for customers, with a price tag of $8.63.

“This is a friendly reminder to check your meat before you buy it, because Walmart doesn’t. I found this moldy a**, nasty a** meat on the shelf in late July and it expired in May,” she said in a voiceover accompanying the footage.

The video has spurred a range of reactions from TikTok users, many of whom took to the comments section to share them.

“I have the habit of checking dates no matter where I shop,” one commenter wrote.

“This is why I do not buy perishables from Walmart,” a second added.

“This is what my Walmart delivery gives me,” a third shared.

“And they want $9 for it!!!!!!” another wrote.

This is not the first time that TikTok users have accused Walmart of storing moldy products on its shelves. Recently, several videos have gone viral, such as one showing a bagel that has gone moldy days before its expiration date and another showing moldy pizza dough at one of the retail giant’s locations.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jazzmynalexis via TikTok comment and to Walmart via the Media Relations contact form on its website.