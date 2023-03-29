‘You just gave away my best secret’: Walmart shopper shows what garlic powder costs in the Hispanic section vs the spices section

TikTok user Shawn Fanning (@shawnfanning1) has once again highlighted that Walmart charges different prices for the same item depending on which section of the store it is purchased from. Previously, Fanning pointed this out about Great Value minced garlic. Now, he’s going viral for another garlic-related tip.

Fanning starts the video by showing off a 26-ounce container of Great Value granulated garlic that retails for $13.76.

“Hey guys, here’s another tip,” he says. “I like to use a lot of garlic powder, but I don’t like to pay those prices.”

He pans his camera to the other side of the aisle and points it at a 24-ounce container of Badia Garlic granulated garlic, which sells for $12.44. “And I also don’t like to pay those prices,” he says.

The clip then transitions to Fanning walking through another aisle: “So, what you do is, you come over here to the Hispanic section and, look, that’s a great price.” The video ends with a shot of a 14-ounce container of American Spice garlic powder that sells for $6.48.

TikTokers who saw Fanning’s post agreed that shopping in ethnic food sections or at ethnic grocery stores is a great way to save money.

“It’s even cheaper at actual Hispanic markets,” one user wrote. Another said, “You just gave away my best secret.”

However, some said the products in Fanning’s video were different prices because there is a difference between granulated garlic and garlic powder.

“Ok but granulated & powdered are 2 different things. Gonna use more of the powdered one and isnt cost effective,” one user wrote.

Others pointed out that there is no significant difference when comparing how much the items cost per ounce. In Fanning’s video, the price-per-ounce is listed on the sticker for each product: the Great Value brand costs 50.3 cents per ounce, Badia costs 77.8 cents per ounce, and American Spice costs 46.3 cents per ounce.

“That was 26 oz for $13.76 or 14 oz for $6.48. Barely cheaper per oz,” a viewer said.

“Only way to win is buy 2 of the 14oz leaving with 28oz for $12.96,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Fanning via TikTok comment and Walmart via email for further information.