‘1 star for my delivery driver’: Walmart delivery customer receives item that is still locked up

At a time when delivery services are growing more and more ubiquitous and retailers’ concerns with theft are coming to a head, one Walmart delivery customer experienced an order mishap at the convergence of the two.

In a video with over one million views and counting, TikTok user Andrew (@andrew_915) features a delivery gone very wrong, involving Polaroid Film and an unexpected guest—a security alarm still attached.

“1 star for my delivery driver,” Andrew cheekily wrote in the clip’s text overlay.

Imagine the anticipation of receiving a new batch of Polaroid Film, only to discover it’s accessorized with a security alarm, clinging on for dear life. The video showcases this peculiar predicament, with Andrew and an unseen accomplice navigating the murky waters of alarm removal.

“Cut it,” suggests the voice off-camera, to which Andrew, perhaps with a hint of skepticism, replies, “Yeah, I think it’s gonna go off.” Spoiler alert: it did go off, leading to a chorus of “Oh my Gods!” from the pair and stirring up a cacophony of opinions among viewers.

This delivery mishap struck a chord with the TikTok community, with many offering commiseration and others bringing more practical advice to the conversation.

One top commenter felt this situation was all too familiar. “​​We used to use their delivery a lot when my dad was sick/homebound. They kept dropping off stuff still in the locked plastic container,” they said.

Another provided a workaround: “Should’ve just cut the box open.”

A slew of others championed the use of a magnet to disarm the alarm, a trick allegedly from the Walmart insider’s playbook. One TikToker chipped in, “You can remove those with a magnet at the 2 indented points on the front that’s flat, I used to work at Walmart it’s how u remove them.”

Walmart delivery drivers, the unsung heroes of our pandemic era, earn between $17 and $23 per hour, with an average base salary hovering around $18. This compensation, while seemingly fair, is set against a backdrop of rising inflation rates, challenging the purchasing power of the average American worker. January’s unexpected inflation surge spelled trouble, not just for the Federal Reserve but for the everyday lives of those who rely on these wages to make ends meet. The need to stretch the dollar further compels workers to increase their workload, potentially leading to rushed deliveries and the sort of oversight seen in Andrew’s video.

While Andrew’s delivery mishap has provided the internet with some chuckles, it also is a tentpole reminder of the challenges faced by delivery drivers. Let’s face it: we’re all dependent on our modern delivery-dependent world, and thus, stories like these offer a unique lens through which to examine the behind-the-scenes struggles of those who hustle to bring convenience to our doorstep.

The point being, the next time you receive a delivery, maybe take a moment to appreciate the journey it’s been on—hopefully, without any unexpected alarms attached.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Andrew via TikTok comment for further information.