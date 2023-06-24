‘I have been sleeping on the egg rolls’: Customer tries Walmart deli’s chicken egg roll

A Walmart customer has gone viral on TikTok after reviewing the chicken egg roll available in the retail giant’s deli section.

TikToker Morgan Chomps (@morganchompz), who has been featured on the Daily Dot several times, posted a video of her review on Jun. 22. As of Jun. 23, the clip has garnered nearly 71,000 views.

“After trying Walmart’s chicken sandwich, you guys suggested I try another hot item, grab-and-go item from the deli, and they had everything really stocked today,” she notes in the video’s opening. Feeling more like a chicken egg roll than a corn dog, she chose the former, getting it for $1.47 and then doing an on-camera taste test.

“It has white meat chicken, crisp cabbage, thinly sliced onions, and sweet carrots,” she explains. “I think they should give you the same Polynesian sauce packet they include with the chicken sandwich, but I digress. All right, I first want to try it without any sauce.”

She tries it and seems pleased with what she’s got. “I mean, y’all heard that crunch, right? Everything has a really nice texture, even including the chicken, which I wasn’t 100% expecting.”

After commenting that it could use a bit of peppering on the inside, she proceeds to try it with Kraft sweet and sour sauce and likes what she’s got in that pairing. She tries it with Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian sauce next and really enjoys that too.

“Yeah, it’s the absolute best with Polynesian for me,” she opines.

Commenters had thoughts about the Walmart food item.

“Why are these so good???” one exclaimed.

The creator responded, “Walmart’s magic.”

Someone else ventured, “The corn dogs are so stinking good!”

The creator pledged to try those in time.

“The sliders are AMAZING!!!” another offered, with Morgan adding those to her list.

“I have been sleeping on the egg rolls apparently,” someone else said.

“Well i’ve been too,” Morgan noted, “so don’t feel too bad!”

Someone not sleeping on the egg rolls trumpeted, “Not me having two of these literally 20 minutes ago lol.”

The Daily Dot contacted Morgan via TikTok comment for further information.