‘Oh, so the Black angel wasn’t good enough?’: Walmart customer returns Black angel. Worker can’t believe what they got instead

In retail, some returns may raise eyebrows—a dress clearly worn for an event, shoes that are lightly scuffed, or even electronics missing some pieces.

Others might lead someone to wonder what the real reason for the return is.

One Walmart employee is calling out an anonymous customer for a return of a Black Christmas angel lawn decoration, in exchange for a white one.

In a video that has drawn over 21,000 views on TikTok, content creator Gina (@gorginagorg on TikTok) says she was perplexed by the return, and found it to be “microagressive,” as she herself is a Black woman.

“I kid y’all not,” she says in the video. “I’m at work, working at the service desk doing my little returns, exchanges, money orders, all type of things. This Spanish lady came and returned this beautiful Black angel and guess what she did after she returned it? She exchanged it for a white angel, like the same exact thing, but in white.”

She continues, “Oh, so the Black angel wasn’t good enough? Y’all should have seen my face when she walked in. She was like, ‘I want to exchange this.’ I’m thinking, well maybe something’s wrong with it, I’m peepin’.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gina via email, and to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

A history of controversy

Controversy over diverse representation in Christmas ornaments has long been an issue in some retail operations.

Last year, the addition of a Black wheelchair-using Santa to Target’s holiday lineup drew backlash, with opponents of the product criticizing the retailer for “going woke.”

While a Black Christmas angel has not taken the central stage of outrage around diverse holiday ornaments, the sentiments behind the outrage have typically been lumped into the “war on Christmas,” which has taken aim at Starbucks cups and casual holiday greetings alike.

Viewers weigh in

The video divided viewers, with some being a little skeptical of the poster’s assumption about why the angel decoration was returned.

“So she wants a white one what’s wrong with that,” one commenter wrote.

“based on this video im not so sure you actually know what a micro aggression is,” another said.

“Wait! It’s her $$ mind ur business,” one user said. “That don’t make her racial u act racial.”

Others were quick to agree with the poster’s supposition about the intention behind the return.

“Good I’ll buy it,” one commenter wrote. “It’s beautiful. Clear as day who she voted.”

“Some Latinos are colorist and racist,” a commenter wrote. “She is so pretty. I would have bought one of each.”

“We minding our business and letting what they voted for happen to them,” yet another said.

