‘Why do it actually look real?’: Walmart shopper reveals store is now selling Birkin ‘dupes’

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a surprising Birkin dupe she found at Walmart.

Since its launch in the ’80s, the iconic Birkin bag has been a symbol of wealth and luxury. Handmade in France, these bags are notoriously hard to come by, with waitlists that can stretch for years. And that’s only if you’re prepared to pay a price ranging from tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Naturally, not everyone can afford this price tag—or spend years building a shopping history at Hermès to be offered one. That’s where dupes come in.



Shopper is shocked at Walmart Birkin dupe

Imani (@nyasiaximani) gave viewers a glimpse of her latest Walmart find—one that’s got a striking resemblance to a Birkin.

The video has since racked up 1.7 million views.

“Ay, I don’t mind wearing fake stuff but y’all, why I’m at Walmart and I see this?” she begins.

Setting up her camera to get a better look, she picks up the bag. “They can’t tell me nothing,” she adds as she goes to pick it up.

With the bag now in her hand, it becomes clear that this find is giving off some serious Birkin vibes. It’s got a yellowish color, resembling a Canary Birkin with gold hardware.

“Why I’m in here about to purchase a Birkin?” she says in disbelief.

Imani then shares a final message for her followers.

“Y’all better come get y’all one. Fake it until y’all make it,” she says. Though she admits, “I don’t wear purses like this, but amen to each his own.”

Viewers are impressed as well

In the comments, viewers were pleasantly surprised at the look of the bag.

“why do it actually look real?” asked one user in disbelief.

“Grabs keys!!!! What other colors they got sis?!?” asked another.

“wait but a canary Birkin 25 with satin gold hardware is hard to come by,” jokes a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Imani via email and Instagram DM. We’ve also contacted Walmart via contact form and Hermès via email.

