‘That brand we all love?’: Shopper reveals little-known secret behind this Walmart brand. It’s actually Great Value

When it comes to grocery shopping, most people opt to buy name-brand items, such as Lay’s Potato Chips or DiGiorno Pizza. But Walmart shoppers might be surprised when it comes to a particular brand. One woman shared that the quality brand bettergoods is actually produced by Walmart, and is not too different from Great Value.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok, user Chayd (@realslimchayd) discusses her opinion on how bettergoods is essentially the same products as Walmart’s Great Value brand. But are they really the same?

“Y’all know bettergoods is a Walmart brand right?” Chayd states. “Bettergoods, that brand that we all love and freaking adore, that’s Great Value.”

Chayd says bettergoods is a more innovative rebrand of Great Value. She notes the brand’s “luxury package” compared to Great Value’s less interesting exterior.

Advertisement

“They added a few more ingredients and little tweeks. New packaging, baby,” Chayd says. “Walmart did they big marketing, bettergoods is Great Value.”

What is bettergoods?

Bettergoods is Walmart’s latest brand to launch in over 20 years. Introduced in April 2024, bettergoods is dedicated to current food trends. The brand has released food items that are culinary-inspired, plant-based, and organic. Walmart prices most bettergoods items at $15 and under.

Is bettergoods different from Great Value?

Both bettergoods and Great Value are private label brands under Walmart, and both brands are dedicated to serving customers affordable items at low prices.

Advertisement

What differentiates bettergoods from Great Value is that it offers unique ingredients and gourmet-style products, like Hot Honey Seasoning or Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer, per Walmart’s blog post. Great Value is known for standard offerings at budget-friendly prices.

The target audience for both brands also seems to be different, given bettergoods’ non-dairy and organic products. However, bettergoods is only dedicated to serving food items. While Great Value offers versions of cleaning supplies and tableware, bettergoods is sticking to food.

Viewers weigh in

Most of the viewers in the comments also agree with Chayd’s theory on bettergoods being a rebrand of Great Value.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “It’s the greater value,” to which Chayd responded, “No fr”.

Another user wrote, “Those wings in the air fryer are so good.” A third user joined in, writing, “That chicken breakfast sausage. 1000/10.”

However, some commenters debated whether name brands and generic brands have the same quality and taste. A user wrote, “I worked for dole (the fruit company) before & when they ran out of packaging they packed products in great value packaging. Great value & name brands literally be the same thing!”

Advertisement

Another user wrote, ”I work at a cheese plant and they’re all the same cheese we package. we package everything from clover valley, heb, great value, and expensive brands… all the same cheese!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chayd via Instagram and TikTok DM, as well as Walmart via website contact form.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.