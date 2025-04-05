‘It’s the burnt chip for me’: Customer orders Doritos Footlong Nachos. Then he accuses Subway of false advertising

It can be a massive bummer if you buy something you want for it to appear nothing like how it’s advertised. When one Subway customer ordered the new Doritos Footlong Nachos, he was met with disappointment during his visit to the fast food chain.

A disappointing experience

“False advertisement,” TikTok user @_sentfromheaven_ writes in the on-screen caption, followed by the laughing emoji. While standing inside a Subway, she films her friend’s shock while holding Subway’s most recent menu addition, Doritos Footlong Nachos, in front of the poster advertisement, comparing the two.

“It look like the picture,” she jokes, laughing hysterically at his reaction. Then, the friend places his nachos in front of it. The advertised nachos appear to have more chips and tomatoes neatly assembled, whereas her friend’s looks messily slapped together. “It’s the burnt chip,” the content creator quips, zooming in on the burned edge of one of the Doritos. In the background, the duo’s friend joins in on the laughter.

What did her friend rate the nachos?

“This makes no sense,” her friend states exasperatedly, picking up his order and pointing to the culprit. “It’s the burnt chip for me.” Then, the clip cuts to the trio sitting at a table after finishing their meals. “We’re waiting on the review!” @_sentfromheaven_ exclaims, shifting the camera from the finished nachos to her male friend, who picks up the nacho container.

“I’m gonna say three out of 10 would never eat again,” he rates, placing the container down. “False advertisement ’cause that stuff on the picture [finger licking]. This stuff right here,” he adds, pointing to his eaten order. “It’s a no-no?” @_sentfromheaven_ asks.

When the content creator shifts the camera to the female friend, she gives a puking face. “So, it didn’t taste good or nothing?” the content creator asks. “It actually tasted OK,” the male friend amends. “It wasn’t chickening.” However, the score did boost slightly. “I would give it a three and a half,” the male friend rates. “Tres [three],” the female friend declares.

“Subway count your days,” @_sentfromheaven_ jokes in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to @_sentfromheaven_ via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as Subway via press email. The video has over 200,000 views.

“U pretty much paying for a small bag of chips with veggies,” one viewer remarked.

“They bogus for that,” a second agreed.

“Most accurate [letdown] I’ve ever seen on the internet. The advertisement vs real life,” another stated.

Furthermore, others urged the friend to take legal action.

“Sue them for false advertising,” one viewer suggested.

“U can legally sue them for that,” a second echoed.

Previous Subway false advertisement lawsuits

There have been several lawsuits against the sandwich chain over the years. Last year, a New York-based woman sued Subway over “photographs in its advertisements that make it appear that the Steak & Cheese sandwich contains at least 200% more meat than the actual sandwiches that customers receive,” the lawsuit alleges, per ABC. The year prior, another customer took legal action, claiming the company doesn’t use real tuna for its sandwiches.

However, the most popular lawsuit that almost everyone and their mother has heard is from a 2013 photo posted on Facebook by Australian teenager Matthew Corby. The photo showcased his “footlong” sandwich measuring 11 inches. As a result, people filed lawsuits against the chain until they were eventually tossed out.

