‘Why would she lie??’: Taco Bell drive-thru customer hears man in front of her order Baja Blast Freeze. Then she tries to do the same

Taco Bell and cannabis enthusiast Bakes (@itsKBakes) shared how she caught a worker lying about the Baja Blast Freeze machine being down.

The TikToker starts off her story by sharing that after a smoke session, she took herself to Taco Bell at 3am.

“I pull up to the line, and there’s one person in front of me, so I roll my window down because it’s getting warm outside. And it feels good. As I’m sitting there waiting, I hear the car in front of me order a large Baja Blast Freeze. And I mentally note in my head, ‘That sounds good. I’m gonna order the same thing now,’” she says.

So when it came time to order, she says she also asked for a large Baja Blast Freeze and a Mexican Pizza.

“Before I can get my entire order out, lil shorty stops me. ‘I’m sorry, ma’am, but our freeze machine is down,’” she recalls the worker telling her.

Bakes says this didn’t sit well with her because she just heard the other customer successfully order the same item. “I’m like, ‘No, it’s not. No, it’s not.’ She’s like, ‘Yes, ma’am, it is. It’s been down all week.’ I said, ‘But the car in front of me just ordered a large Baja Blast Freeze. I heard them say it.’ She said, ‘Mo ma’am, they ordered a Baja Blast drink.’”

Mistaken?

However, Bakes maintains that she was sure of what she had heard. “I said, ‘Ma’am, his order was $10.69. He got a Baja Blast Freeze, and he got two Doritos Locos Taco Supremes. Do not play with me right now, ma’am. It’s 3 o’clock in the … morning.’ She goes, ‘Give me one second,’ and leaves. So I’m sitting there waiting at the drive-thru, just waiting for lil shorty to come back.”

Bakes says the worker then asked her to pull up to the second window, where she’s asked to give her order.

“‘I said I want a Baja Blast Freeze, large; Mexican Pizza, extra sour cream, no tomatoes; and I want a Doritos Locos Taco Supreme as well.’ She said, ‘Any sauce?’ I said, ‘Fire.’ Don’t [mess] with me right now. She tells me the total; I give her my card. She gives me the receipt,” Bakes recalls.

She continues, “Two minutes later, I kid y’all not, she gives me a large Baja Blast Freeze. … You just told me the machine’s been down all week. Where … you get this from? I’m telling y’all the next time you at Taco Bell, and they say they Freeze machine is down, they … lying. I will never accept ‘no’ again. … Give me my large Baja Blast Freeze. I’m not [messing] around!”

Bakes’ video now has 5 million views.

One user said that taking a stand the way Bakes did could have unintended consequences. “It’s really hard to detect saliva in a slushy. I would’ve left,” they wrote.

Another said they were impressed by the way she decided to stand her ground. “Nah calling out the person in front of you order is villainous,” they said.

Another person who said they previously worked at Taco Bell agreed with Bakes’ assessment of the situation. “As a former Taco Bell worker, that machine was NOT down.”

“People just be so lazy. Like bro just do your job. Now we at the window arguing,” another remarked.

“Nah nothing you did was crazy. What’s crazy for her is to serve it to one person and not immediately the next. Either make it for everyone or make it for no one. Hate when they get an attitude,” a third wrote.

Like Mickey D’s?

Usually, McDonald’s is the culprit of broken frozen machines. And customers have also caught those workers lying about the ice cream machine being down.

The chain’s agreement with the manufacturer previously made these machines difficult to service. Only technicians from the business that created them could go in to fix them. These appointments were costly for some franchises, thus further delaying repairs.

However, in late 2024, numerous media outlets reported that right-to-repair laws changed that. This meant that McDonald’s stores could hire other technicians or repair the machines themselves. It’s an involved process that requires each part of the machine to be disassembled and cleaned.

Presumably, this could explain why some fast-food locations are quick to state their mechanisms, like Taco Bell’s freeze machine, are inoperable.

Perhaps workers are unwilling to pause a patron’s order to go through the service process while also making food. Or, it could be that there wasn’t enough mixture in the Freeze machine for Bakes’ large order at the time.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell and Bakes via email for further comment.

