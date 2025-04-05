‘I should’ve pulled the trigger on this: Person finds Milwaukee M18 circular saw at Home Depot for $209. Then they check online

Not to be dramatic, but this power tool lover found the deal of a lifetime and didn’t take full advantage.

Featured Video

Now, they may be regretting not going all in.

Should they have bought more?

In a trending Reddit post on the r/MilwaukeeTool subreddit (which positions itself as the “largest Milwaukee Tool community in the world”), a tool lover caused some envy and regret with their post.

Advertisement

In the post, u/throwraxz27 shared the epic deal they found on a Milwaukee circular saw and battery combo.

In a screenshot, they show that the combo, which originally retailed for $439, was on sale for $209, just over 50 percent off.

“Is this deal ever going to come back? I regret not buying 2 now,” the user lamented.

Is this deal still around?

We hate to be the ones to break it to you, but no, it isn’t.

Advertisement

Whether it was a glitch, a great coupon code, or a short-term deal, the saw and battery combo are back to the original $439 price tag, and that’s without including taxes.

On top of that, even if you were willing to pay close to half a grand, the twofer is out of stock anyway, at least online.

You can try your luck in stores, but there’s no guarantee, and it’s unclear if the set is even sold in stores.

“These types of deals are more pricing error than actual deals,” the most popular comment read.

Advertisement

“I was gonna say this specific deal. Purchased 2 sets really early in the day and managed to get about 750/800 dollars worth of pack out drawers and wheels bases for around 350ish I believe. I really thought it wasn’t gonna go through but I picked them up excited as hell and nervous of course. Haha,” a person shared.

“I don’t remember this glitch…. I had to have been in a coma to not notice this pricing [expletive] up,” another wrote.

“The glitched packout end of last year. I don’t expect I’ll ever get packout so cheap again ha,” a commenter added.

Did you know?

Did you know that power tool batteries often cost as much or even more than the power tool itself?

Advertisement

When you get a tool set, you may think that the battery that comes with it is a standard offering or a freebie to sweeten the deal. While that may be the case for something like a pair of double AA batteries, tool batteries are much more coveted.

Part of the reason the Redditor’s deal was so good was because they were getting a tool and battery for the price of one since the battery on its own cost $200, as does the lone saw.

And the batteries are costly because the raw materials used (like lithium and cobalt) are pricey and competitive to get, plus the better the tech the more expensive the battery, SlashGear reported.

Affordable alternative

If you need to stay in the sub-$300 range, Milwaukee sells a similar set (but with a less powerful battery) for $279 at Home Depot. The product is called M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw with 5.0Ah Battery

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to u/throwraxz27 via Reddit direct message and to Home Depot and Milwaukee via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

