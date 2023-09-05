‘I never paid that much for apples at Whole Foods’: Shopper calls out Walmart for selling organic apples at over $4 a pound

A TikTok user is calling out Walmart after claiming that the store has substantially increased its apple prices.

In a video with over 105,000 views, TikTok user Annie (@coyoteannie) reveals the difficulty she’s had buying apples for a reasonable price, saying that non-organic apple prices have gone up to over $3 per pound. For organic apples, that price is $4.39 per pound.

“When I was in my 20s, as a big health nut, I only shopped at Whole Foods. I never paid that much per pound for organic apples at Whole Foods. And this is Walmart now?” she asks. “Walmart’s apples aren’t even that good!”

“This may seem like a weird vent to make a video about, but when you have $50 a week set aside to get your kids’ favorite foods, you can’t spend a fifth of it on apples,” she says. Later, she adds, “I legitimately am worried, because how are people going to eat? $10 for a 3-pound bag of apples!”

It’s true that the cost of apples has increased by a significant degree, according to Fruit Growers News.

“From March 2020 to April 2023, inflation for the fresh fruit category was 14%, with apples at 17%. From 2021-22, inflation for fresh fruits declined 2% while apple prices increased 6%,” writes author Doug Ohlemeier.

There are several reasons for this increase, the article says, including lower production and the increased cost of labor.

“Since 2020, the cost to buy apples is up 22%, but the cost to grow apples is 73% up,” detailed Chris Gerlach, director of industry analytics at the U.S. Apple Association. “That gulf has been growing.”

No matter the reason, TikTok users in comments are not content with this development—especially given the rising costs of all other groceries.

“I work at a grocery store. Grapes were $10 a bag. Bottled Wine was cheaper than fresh grapes,” wrote a user.

“Last time I bought some nice apples, they we nearly two bucks EACH,” recalled another. “That was the last time I think I had an apple.”

“I’m paying $200+/week for groceries right now and I want to cry,” stated a third.

