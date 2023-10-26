‘Run, not walk, to Walgreens’: People are flocking to Walgreens to buy laundry detergent that’s ringing up only $1.99

According to Discover, U.S. households spend around $150 on laundry detergent per year. Given how inflation has impacted the prices of everyday household items, consumers are looking to save wherever they can.

This is why a deal at Walgreens is attracting so much attention on TikTok.

In a video that was viewed 154,000 times, TikToker @shayysored._ encourages viewers to “run, not walk, to Walgreens” for a deal on laundry detergent.

She says “TikTok had me fly off my bed” for the deals and showcases a $1.99 price tag on the detergent. She also shows off her shopping cart, which is filled to the brim with the items.

Kiara Yvonne (@kiarayvonne0) is another TikToker who promoted the deal.

“For all my coupon junkies, Walgreens has their Arm & Hammer detergent on sale this week for $1.99,” she says in her video, which amassed over 635,000 views. “It’s part of their deals this week.”

She shows how the original retail price for the detergent in her area is $7.49 before delving into some other deals at the pharmacy store chain.

“The fabric softener was $1 off, totaling $3.99. In addition, the Dawn hand and dish soaps were down to $1.24, Scott’s four-roll paper towels package was $3.75, and the bathroom tissue was $3.95,” she adds.

Yvonne claims that these deals will only last until Oct. 28.

In Walgreens customer Bree Moore’s (@thebreemoore) video, which was viewed 300,000 times, she shares that she purchased 10 laundry detergent bottles and three toilet paper packs from Walgreens during the deal. Moore claims there isn’t a limit to how many items you can purchase.

However, some viewers complained about not being able to get the deal.

“Mine was regular priced,” one viewer wrote under @shayysored._’s video.

According to Walgreens’ website, “Pricing, promotions and selection may vary by location and on Walgreens.com. myWalgreens required for sale pricing in store. PRICING PROMISE: Walgreens will honor the lowest price posted on the sales floor for in-store purchases, regardless of time limitations on the sales floor; internet advertised prices excluded as internet price may differ from in-store price.”

This could explain why some customers can’t find the deals at their local Walgreens stores.

Update: A spokesperson for Walgreens told the Daily Dot in a statement that it is “always focused on providing value for our shoppers and patients.”

The spokesperson continued, “For even more rewards and savings on our product offerings, customers can sign up for myWalgreens, the largest health and wellness loyalty program with more than 113 million members.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kiara Yvonne, Bree Moore, and @shayysored._ via TikTok comment.