‘Who stares at paint that long?????’: Man notices something unusual about fellow Walmart customer. Then he pulls an ‘Uno Reverse Card’

A Walmart shopper who’s carved out a social media niche discussing the store’s “floor walkers” is at it again. In his latest video on the subject, Penny (@bigbagspenny616) flips the script on this floor walker theory.

As is often the case, however, folks in the comments section were divided. Some share the same ire Penny has toward these loss prevention employees in disguise. Others, however, seem to think he’s either trolling or is overly paranoid.

Uno reverse

Unlike many of his other clips, Penny doesn’t simply document a “floor walker” he believes is following him. Instead, he decides to do some floor walking of his own on one of these presumed security workers.

Penny’s video begins with him walking into the entrance of the paint aisle. He stands behind a man with a shaved head who is looking at paint cans. After 15 seconds, Penny speaks to the man he suspects of being a floor walker.

“You’re not thinking of stealing one of them, are you?” he says to the man, who turns around. Next, the man provides what seems to be a cheeky response.

“Yeah,” he says.

“You are?” Penny asks off-camera in what sounds like a humorous tone.

Afterward, the man smiles as he says, “And run.”

At this point in their interaction, Penny makes his motives clear. “I’m here to watch you just to make sure you’re not, dude.”

As he says this, the man turns and directs his attention back to the paint cans. He chuckles again, “OK,” he tells Penny.

Long wait

Penny continues his conversation with the individual. “Well, I seen you looking for a couple minutes. So I was like, I want to make sure he’s not trying to steal nothing. ‘Cause I’m a floor walker.”

The TikToker continues, claiming he’s a Walmart worker tasked with curbing potential thefts. “So, I walk around, watch people that might be stealing, might not be, so.”

Upon hearing this, the man chuckles again, and Penny continues to talk. “You’re not, though, right?”

Continuing to laugh, the man says, “No!” shaking his head.

“You promise me?” Penny asks, which prompts another humored response from the man. He questions the logistics of carrying a gallon of paint out of the store.

“You might stick it in the pants and try to walk out. That’s what they usually do, so,” Penny says.

Next, the man incredulously asks, “A gallon of paint?”

“Yeah, a whole gallon of paint. They’ve been doing it all week,” he tells the suspected floor walker. “That’s why when we seen you back here, we’re like, ‘We better get back here and watch this guy.’”

“Are you kidding me?” the man then asks Penny, still smiling.

“I’m telling you, man, they’ve been stealing gallons of paint all week long,” the TikToker avers.

After hearing this, the man seems to weigh this possibility in his head. “How do they?”

And then Penny is quick to explain, rattling off the supposed methodology. “They take it, they put it down their front pants, and they walk right out the door. That’s why we gotta get a camera up in here.”

“Serious?”

“Swear to God, dude,” Penny tells him before finally capping off their conversation. “All right, man, I’m gonna let you shop.”

Floor walker or not?

Interrupting the TikToker, the man says, “Ballsy people.”

“Yeah, that’s true. But you look like a legit guy, man, so I’m gonna let you keep shopping.”

Before Penny can walk off, though, the man approaches him with a query. “Do you know who works in this area? ‘Cause I’m gonna need one of these shook up,” he asks.

Responding to his question, Penny tells the man he’s gonna “need a blue coat for that. They don’t let me do that,” he informs the paint watcher. Additionally, he explains again, “‘Cause I’m in plain clothes, so, I’m kinda undercover. That way, the people don’t know I’m watching them, you know what I mean? All right, man, see you later,” Penny says as the clip comes to a close.

In the comments section of his post, Penny explained why he decided to target this specific individual. Before entering the store, the TikToker says he clocked the man following him from the parking lot, which is why he ultimately decided to “pull the uno reverse card on him.”

Some thought he was wrong

One commenter who responded to Penny’s post summarily said, “You are tripping.”

Meanwhile, another questioned the TikToker’s floor-walking assessment skills: “How do you know if it’s a floor walker? Genuine question.”

And there was one person who said they engaged in behavior similar to the man’s whilst innocently shopping. “Bro I literally stared at paint for an hour. Trying to figure out which Sheen would be best.”

Someone else said that they were incorrectly pinned down as a floor walker while shopping. However, they were just having difficulty finding the item they needed. “I was accused as a floor walker once. I just didn’t know what oil my car needed and was waiting for a text back from my boyfriend.”

In response, Penny explained to the aforementioned user what made him sure the man worked for Walmart. “I walked back to paint because who in there right mind would be buying paint from Walmart. And low and behold this guy slipped back in the aisle with me.”

Others agreed

However, there were plenty of users on the app who sided with Penny’s assessment. “Who stares at paint that long?” one TikToker asked.

Another remarked that they previously worked at Walmart and acknowledged floor walkers do indeed exist. “Lol floor walkers aren’t allowed to say they’re floor walkers. When I worked there our floor walker got upset bc I almost blew his cover.”

One user suggested a possible theme for Penny’s next uno reverse floor walking stunt. “Tell them u are an executive level corporate floor walker. And it’s your job to monitor the store floor walkers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Penny via TikTok comment and Walmart via email for further information.

