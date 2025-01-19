‘Not everyone is supposed to have a G80’: Man wrecks BMW 2 days after getting it. Here’s why drivers will want to think twice before getting behind the wheel of one

Buying a BMW G80 M3 is a dream car for car enthusiasts. This sleet, stylish, and turbo charge ride certainly gets endorphins pumping.

Buying one of these cars makes a dent on the wallet and is not a small purchase by any means. So what happens when you crash your BMW G80 two days after buying it?

In a TikTok with over 2.4M views, Jaden (@jadensavann) reveals he wrecked his BMW G80—just two days after getting it.

Man wrecks BMW just two days after buying it

With snow and ice on the road, you would think it’s common sense to take it easy on the turns. However, common judgement goes out the window when you are young and driving your fancy new car. In the video, Jaden showcases how he ended the cold day by wrecking his new G80.

“500 horsepower + rear wheel drive + snow and ice on the streets… What could go wrong?” one TikTok commenter added.

Now, there is no criteria for purchasing this car besides having the financial means to do so. However, this car is certainly a beast to drive and not everyone can handle it.

Which brings up one of the top comments on the post, “Not everyone is supposed to have a G80.”

What makes the BMW G80 so special?

The BMW G80 is part of the M3 series from BMW. These models hold a prestigious luxury value while offering exhilarating driving performance features.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the MSRP of a 2025 BMW M3 series is around $77,000. These cars are considered one of the ultimate driving machines with 500 horsepower and a twin turbo engine. The mix of sportiness and luxury makes this car one of the most sought after premium compact sedans.

Should you get a BMW M3 G80?

With the elevated premium features, it’s hard to ignore this car. Pulling up to the function in one of these will certainly impress your friends.

However, this car is not for everyone. While BMW prides itself on building the ultimate driving machine, an ultimate driver is needed as well. It’s easy to convince yourself that you are an ultimate driver, but when push comes to shove are you one?

“The amount of people that buy these cars and can’t drive them is crazy,” one TikTok commenter added.

Jaden thought he could handle 500 horsepower but ended up wrecking into the side of the road. If you are in a position to buy one of these cars, just remember this is not your typical car. With great horsepower, comes great responsibility.

Viewers react to the wrecked G80

“In 10 years, the G80 will be the rarest M3. Every single G80 has been in an accident,” one commented.

“Sadly, money can’t buy the driver mod,” someone trolled.

“Go ahead and get that Camry,” one user suggested.

This TikTok has more than 2.4M views with over 162.6K likes.

