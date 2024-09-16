‘Drive that Kia through the dealership windows’: Woman says she bought a brand-new $45,000 Kia Sorento. It’s on transmission No. 3

If you’re considering purchasing a Kia, you might want to pay attention.

A woman went viral after posting a series of videos on TikTok, detailing her frustrating ordeal with her Kia Sorento which she says she bought brand new.

In a previous video, TikTok user Dani (@dani_bannani) said her 2021 Sorento had a “laundry list” of problems already. In an even earlier post, she mentioned noticing issues right after she first purchased it, such as leaking oil in her driveway.

Now, Dani is back with another video, revealing that her car is on its third transmission—and it’s already starting to have problems again.

The issues continue…

“You heard that loud and clear,” Dani begins. “I’m on my third transmission from Kia.”

And she’s just as confused about it as anyone else.

“The reason I have three transmissions is really unknown to me, but let me tell you how it happened,” she says.

This particular transmission issue began when she brought her car in for what should have been a routine oil change.

“But I was having other issues,” she shares. That’s when the dealership informed her her transmission needed replacing.

After one month of her car being in the dealership, Dani then says the mechanics informed her there was an issue, as she shows the screenshot of the exchange in the background.

“Good Lord, the transmission has an internal problem,” the text reads. “We have to order another one.”

After the third transmission was ordered, Dani says she asked her dealership if they had ordered a used one.

They allegedly responded, “No, it was brand new.”

To make matters worse, her car’s third transmission has already started showing signs of trouble.

“It’s already kind of puttering a little again,” she reveals. “So, let’s see how that goes.”

Right after that video where Dani looked desperate and upset, she posted one where she is seen smiling.

“They bought back my car,” she exclaims.

Bracing herself for negative comments before she announces the new car she got, Dani says, “No unsolicited advice or opinions because that’s not what we’re here for.”

Though she said she wanted a Honda or Toyota, Kia offered her a deal she couldn’t refuse, so Dani went with a Kia Sportage.

“I have 0% interest, no negative equity, and they gave me $3,000 in rebates,” she explained.

Are Kia Sorentos problematic vehicles?

According to NHTSA data, the 2021 Kia Sorento has had 156 complaints and three major recalls. One is related to a transmission issue that could cause the vehicle to lose power, another due to a fire risk, and the third involves a potential fuel leak.

Kia says it offers free repairs for all recalls at their dealerships.

If you’re thinking about buying a Kia Sorento, make sure to check if the model has had any problems. Newer models are said to be better, but do your research before deciding to make sure you’re getting a reliable car.

In the comments, some users have had a different experience from Dani, while others commiserate.

“I’ve had several new Kias in the past 15 years and never had any problems,” shared one user. “Hopefully they do good by you and take it back.”

“Hmmm. We had a Kia Sorento for years and years. Never had an issue ever,” wrote another.

“This! I had a 2014 Kia Sorrento and in 2016 I was driving and out of NOWHERE my engine locked up!” recounted a third. “I luckily still had 4,000 miles left on my warranty! They tried to say I wasn’t getting my oil changed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dani (@dani_bannani) via TikTok message and comment. And to Kia via email.

