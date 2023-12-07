Vivek Ramaswamy claims ‘Great Replacement’ theory real, Jan. 6 an ‘inside job’

Vivek Ramaswamy went on a tirade at the fourth Republican debate, unleashing a torrent of conspiracy theories popular among the far-right, including touting the Great Replacement.

In a fiery monologue, the 2024 hopeful called the Jan. 6 Capitol riot an inside job perpetrated by the federal government and the Great Replacement theory the official policy of the Democratic party.

“If you want someone who is going to speak truth to power, then vote for someone who is going to speak the truth to you,” he said.

Vivek Ramaswamy declares that “January 6th now does look like it was an inside job" and “that the Great Replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.” pic.twitter.com/8wyXdOAsS0 — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2023

Ramaswamy said he’s the only candidate not beholden to the establishment, who could say that “January 6th now does look like it was an inside job,” a popular claim that federal agents instigated the riot to frame former President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy said also that “the Great Replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”

The theory claims that the government is trying to replace the United States’ white majority population with people of color through immigration and other nefarious means.

Both have taken hold in the conspiratorial right.

Ramaswamy also said that the 2020 was stolen by big tech and that the “national security establishment” attempted to steal the 2016 election from Trump.

“There’s a reason I’m the only person on this stage who can say these things,” he concluded.