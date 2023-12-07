Article Lead Image

Vivek Ramaswamy claims ‘Great Replacement’ theory real, Jan. 6 an ‘inside job’

Vivek Ramaswamy made a number of conspiratorial claims in a fiery tirade.

Posted on Dec 6, 2023   Updated on Dec 6, 2023, 8:30 pm CST

Vivek Ramaswamy went on a tirade at the fourth Republican debate, unleashing a torrent of conspiracy theories popular among the far-right, including touting the Great Replacement.

In a fiery monologue, the 2024 hopeful called the Jan. 6 Capitol riot an inside job perpetrated by the federal government and the Great Replacement theory the official policy of the Democratic party.

“If you want someone who is going to speak truth to power, then vote for someone who is going to speak the truth to you,” he said.

Ramaswamy said he’s the only candidate not beholden to the establishment, who could say that “January 6th now does look like it was an inside job,” a popular claim that federal agents instigated the riot to frame former President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy said also that “the Great Replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”

The theory claims that the government is trying to replace the United States’ white majority population with people of color through immigration and other nefarious means.

Both have taken hold in the conspiratorial right.

Ramaswamy also said that the 2020 was stolen by big tech and that the “national security establishment” attempted to steal the 2016 election from Trump.

“There’s a reason I’m the only person on this stage who can say these things,” he concluded.

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at dcovucci@thedailydot.com.

