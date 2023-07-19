‘She didn’t ask for my ID’: Customer orders a piña colada. The server assumed she was underage and gave her a virgin ‘piña shake’ instead

If you’re a fan of The Nanny, then you’ll remember a few ongoing jokes the show utilized, like Fran’s persistence in staying 29 years old forever. As part of that commitment to lying about her age, Fran bribed waitresses to ask her for her ID when requesting a drink.

It would seem that TikToker Diana Selguero (@its_dachi) has the opposite problem, however. Selguero said she ordered a piña colada at a restaurant but wasn’t asked for her ID by the server. She speculated the drink had no alcohol in it upon trying it in a video that was viewed over 217,000 times.

“So we’re at a restaurant right now and I ordered a piña colada but it doesn’t taste like alcohol. And she didn’t ask for my ID,” Salguero says, holding a frozen, white beverage before her.

The woman then hands the drink over to her father, offering him to try it to see if there’s any booze in it. After taking a sip, he tells her, “Mija, they saw you looked like a child [so] they gave you a piña shake.”

The camera then cut back to Salguero as she spoke into the camera, discussing her next plan of action. “We’re gonna ask the waiter if it is actually a virgin piña colada or not,” she said.

The clip transitioned to the server standing by the table, with Salguero asking her if her beverage contains any alcohol in it. “No,” to waitress said, followed by the TikToker laughing and saying, “Oh I thought it did!”

“No, no. It’s virgin,” the employee said as Salguero continued to laugh. “Oh OK, can I get it with alcohol please?” she asked.

“Oh, my bad! the server said smiling as she walked over to where Salguero is sitting and asked for her ID. The TikToker then handed her a card.

“I was like, ‘She didn’t ask for my ID,'” Salguero said before the clip then cut to her father cracking a joke.

“Mija, at least they didn’t bring the kids menu this time,” he quipped.

Salguero ended the clip with her taking a sip of the newly made beverage. In her caption, she noted that she should’ve ordered a margarita instead.

One commenter joked that Salguero should’ve taken the waitress’ assumption about her age “as a compliment.”

Someone else said that they, too, are often perceived to be younger than they really are. “Last month I got mistaken for a 16yr old while out with family I’m 28,” they shared.

According to Responsibility.org, underage drinking is a widespread phenomenon in the United States, with 32% of 18-20 years surveyed admitting to consuming alcoholic beverages.

To-Go cocktails became increasingly popular during restrictions implemented during the pandemic, which reportedly made it easier for some underage drinkers to gain access to alcohol. Governing.com reported that 18 states made to-go drinks “permanent” following the dissolution of these COVID mandates, also noting that in some undercover sting operations, around 10% of businesses and delivery folks were found “noncompliant” when it came to handing over booze to minors.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Salguero via TikTok comment for further information.