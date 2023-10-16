‘Same goes with ice machines in hotels’: Worker warns against drinking coffee from vending machines

A worker recently went viral on TikTok after showing users the disgusting state of coffee vending machines.

In a now-viral video, user @tuftedkibbles24 showed viewers a glimpse of the inside of a relatively common coffee dispenser. He seemed to have recorded the video in-between cleaning one of them. Viewers weren’t entirely sold on the workers’ warning, however, as many blamed the cleaner—versus the machine—for its dirtiness.

“As someone who washes these machines I’d never recommend drinking anything from them,” @tuftedkibbles24 wrote via text overlay. As he recorded, he showed viewers the front of the vending machine before revealing the grime that lived inside.

In the video, viewers can see trash cans filled with debris before the worker zoomed-in on the interior of the machine. It appeared as though the inside was covered in soap and was filled with old coffee grounds.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tuftedkibbles24 via TikTok comment. But not everyone believed that the machines were the problem. In the comments, some viewers argued that the worker should do a better job cleaning; others said that they didn’t understand the context of the video.

“Dude said I don’t do my job well enough,” one quipped.

“Bro can’t do his job properly and check up on the maintenance of the machines on his own,” a second viewer replied.

At least one person defended the worker.

“Love how these people don’t realize, people call this guy because they don’t clean their own machines enough,” they wrote.

Other viewers, meanwhile, added their own insights about hotel cleanliness—or a lack thereof.

“Same goes with ice machines in hotels,” one user said.

The frequency of vending machine maintenance varies. Most types require upkeep either monthly, quarterly, or even yearly. Coffee vending machines, however, require daily cleanings and weekly maintenance. Ideally, operators should flush the machine with hot water each day and perform an interior cleaning each week.

Other service providers, however, suggest a thorough cleaning every four to six weeks depending on the area’s water quality. This helps eliminate mineral and scale buildup inside the machine. Cleaning the machines requires simple household products, yet some aren’t tidied until they are filthy. So, keep that in mind the next time you’re thinking about a quick cup of coffee.