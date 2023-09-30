‘The fact that we get charged for air’: Man shares life hack for getting free air from pump

TikTok loves a good hack. This time, a popular content creator is viral after revealing a hack for receiving free air from the pump.

The popular TikTok user @actuallifehack posts content featuring different life hacks. He began the 11-second clip by parking his car in front of an air pump. Approaching the machine, he showed the back features five buttons labeled “1-5.”

“Actual life hack. See me, dude? Ready for this?” he asks, punching in the numbers 5, 3, 5. The air pumps jumped to life. “That’s what I’m talking about,” he exclaimed. “Free air, baby.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @actuallifehack via TikTok comment and DM for more information. The video has garnered more than 4.2 million views, with many viewers expressing outrage that there’s a price tag on air in the first place.

“Lemme try that that $1.50 for air is expensive,” one viewer wrote.

“The fact that we get charged for air,” a second user agreed.

However, others pointed out discrepancies with this hack.

“If you walk into the gas station and ask the clerk to turn it on 10/10 times they will,” one user remarked.

“so judging by the comments the real life hack is ask the clerk and it’s free cause I never heard of that lol,” a second echoed.

“I used to just ask the cashier for the code…they change the code everyday,” a third commented.

According to Motor Biscuit, a few states require service stations to offer customers free air for their tires, including California and Connecticut. In those cases, you can approach the pump or ask the cashier to turn on the air compressor. In some cases, there may indeed be a trick to turning on the machine without paying.