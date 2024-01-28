‘Shoulda bought it at Costco’: Value City Furniture shopper says they won’t take back her table even after she paid for warranty

Over the years, numerous users on TikTok have gone viral after detailing their success stories concerning Costco’s allegedly lenient return policy.

For example, one user claimed that they were able to return a couch after two years of use, a move that sparked debate and backlash on the platform. Another documented their experience returning a mattress after using it for several years; they were able to get a refund without issue.

While this return policy may be the case at Costco, this policy is not universal amongst furniture sellers, as TikTok user @kaydubs_kaydubs recently noted in a video with over 681,000 views as of Sunday.

Stitching with a video about the Costco couch return controversy, the TikToker says her table, which she purchased at Value City Furniture, was showing significant wear after a few years. Despite purchasing a warranty, she claims that her request for a return was rejected.

“Look at that discoloration,” she says, showing viewers the table. The gray table now has several light patches, which the TikToker says may have stemmed from heat from warm food being placed on the table. She says she filed a claim and was told the damage was not covered.

“So now, we’re going to have to refinish this, if it even is refinishable,” the TikToker says.

In several follow-up videos, the TikToker follows viewer suggestions to try to fix the discoloration. These include ironing the spots with a wet towel and rubbing the affected areas with mayonnaise. Neither of these efforts were effective in fixing the issue.

The table in question appears to be the Charthouse Rectangular Dining Table, currently available for $1,119 on the Value City Furniture website. While it’s unclear which warranty the TikToker purchased, the site claims that the table is “eligible for our 5-year worry-free protection plan.” Amongst the listed issues covered by the plan are “Singe or Heat Marks.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the TikToker’s issue.

“I’m finding that a lot of those add on protection or insurance plans are just a cash grab,” claimed a user.

“I filled out mine wrong as well from Ashley furniture and the won’t fix it either,” offered another.

“We bought a $1000 sectional in 21 that lasted two years at best… were never even home to sit on the d*mn thing,” recalled a third. “Our couches before that lasted 10!”

