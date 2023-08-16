‘Gave us over 100 bc they were finna close’: Applebee’s customer orders ‘unlimited wings’ right before close. They get to feed their whole workplace at Taco Bell with them

A worker went viral on TikTok after sharing that she received free wings from Applebee’s because she arrived near closing time.

Alyssa (@kyles.girlfriend) posted the 6-second clip, which showed her collecting at least three large trays of what appear to be the infamous boneless wings from Applebee’s.

“Pov went to Applebees for the unlimited wings and they was fr fr and gave us over 100 bc they were finna close,” she wrote in the text overlay. Alyssa didn’t finish all of the wings herself, however, and shared her haul with her co-workers at Taco Bell.

“Had to go feed the job ofc,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyssa via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s by email. As of Wednesday morning, Alyssa’s video had over 1.7 million views.

In the comments, many users said that they were going to take advantage of the restaurant’s deal.

“I NEED TO HEAD OVER TO APPLEBEES,” one user wrote.

“I’m doing this tomorrow,” another said.

“Note to self: go to Applebees near closing time,” a third person commented.

Others, meanwhile, applauded Alyssa for sharing the food with her co-workers.

“Taking them to ur job is such a slay,” one person said.

“u valid for feeding ur job,” another wrote.

“Aww feeding your coworkers that’s nice of you cause I wouldn’t do that,” a third person said.

Right now, Applebee’s has an “all-you-can-eat” boneless wings special where customers can order bottomless wings and fries for $12.99. While the restaurant said that the deal is only valid for dine-in guests, it’s likely that Alyssa was able to take her food with her since she arrived late at night.