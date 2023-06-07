‘Someone tried this when I was interviewing them. It was clear they were reading something’: TikToker shows how to ‘cheat your way through job interviews’

Job interviews are notoriously anxiety-inducing. But according to one TikTok user, there’s an AI tool that can help job seekers land their dream role.

Your AI Club (@youraiclub), who posts content about “AI insights,” uploaded the now-viral clip showcasing the new technology. In it, he showed viewers what the future of interviewing could look like. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 283,300 views.

“This new AI tool will help you cheat your way through interviews,” the content creator said.

He then played a YouTube video of a mock interview to demonstrate how the technology works. Apparently, the AI named Ecoute can transcribe everything said by the interviewer. It then offered up a glib response for the interviewee to relay.

“This is wild you guys!” @youraiclub exclaimed.

AI technology has exploded into the public domain in the last few years, prompting equal parts excitement and concern. The popularity of AI-generated artwork and images has sparked controversy across the web, demonstrated by strange headlines like Ukraine producing an AI-generated, Harry Potter-inspired war propaganda video and a fake viral image of the Pentagon explosion.

In an effort to ensure that AI is used responsibly, President Joe Biden even met with the biggest players in the field and offered up initiatives to ensure that the technology is regulated.

It’s not shocking, then, that not every viewer jumped at the chance to use @youraiclub’s latest tool.

“The anxiety and stress this would give me using it,” one user wrote.

“Someone tried this when I was interviewing them,” another said. “It was clear they were reading something and it felt completely unnatural and staged. It was a fail.”

“There is no chance anyone will be able to pass a real job interview by reading off a screen,” a third viewer agreed. “It will be so obvious.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @youraiclub via TikTok comments.