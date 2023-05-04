Biden pushes new AI initiatives for responsible use

Today, President Joe Biden‘s administration will meet with executives from Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, the biggest players in the nascent, but rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) movement.

In advance of the meeting, the administration put out a set of new initiatives for AI, aiming to ensure that new inventions like ChatGPT pose less harm to Americans.

As the technology has taken off, fears over AI have grown, from it potentially destroying people’s jobs, acting on latent discriminatory parameters, or even starting a nuclear war.

In its release, the Biden administration said it wants to “place people and communities at the center by supporting responsible innovation that serves the public good” and ensure that systems align with the AI Bill of Rights the Biden administration announced back in October.

Since Biden announced the Bill of Rights, the use and prevalence of AI has exploded across the internet.

To help address that, Biden’s National Science Foundation will be giving $140 million in grants to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes that will “pursue transformative AI advances that are ethical, trustworthy, responsible, and serve the public good.”

The institutes will also aim to increase diversity in AI companies, which could potentially help with discriminatory biases in AI systems.

Also announced today is a public assessment of AI in coordination with some of the companies at the forefront of the movement, which will allow AI models to be “thoroughly” vetted by independent evaluators, who will see if AI systems produced by major companies align with Biden’s Bill of Rights.

Biden also said that the U.S. government will do its best to lead by example with AI and try to mitigate risks.

The administration will soon be releasing its draft policies for AI use by the government to “establish specific policies for federal departments and agencies to follow,” which Biden says will ensure the “development, procurement, and use of AI systems centers on safeguarding the American people’s rights and safety.”