Steakhouse customer told sides are 'unlimited' by waiter. Then he gets the check

A friend duo ended up paying more than double the price for one of their meals after a miscommunication with the waiter. Viewers say the server was in the wrong.

In the viral PSA, TikTok user Mikey (@notmikeyd) explained that he went out with his friend Josh for dinner and the server told them the steak meal came with unlimited sides. Stoked about the deal, the pair decided Josh would get the steak, Mikey would get pasta, and they’d share it all. “We’ll have a little sharing experience. It’ll be lovely,” Mikey said.

Mikey said they had a fantastic time and ate every single side offered on the menu. “This restaurant is absolutely hemorrhaging money, but kudos to them for giving us a fantastic night,” Mikey thought to himself.

Mikey even joked about it with the waiter, asking if he was sure the sides were unlimited since it seemed like a “terrible business model to be giving away this much food for the price of one steak.”

“It’s there, right? Go for it. Enjoy the sides. Unlimited fellas,” the waiter responds.

And they do. By the end of the night, they ask for the check, expecting to pay $30 for the pasta dish and $40 for the steak. But Josh is charged a whopping $95—which is $55 more than he expected. The pair initially laugh it off, thinking it was a prank, until they notice the waiter isn’t laughing.

The waiter explained that the steak was $40 and the rest of the amount came from the many sides the duo ordered. “But you said the sides were unlimited,” they remind the waiter. The waiter’s face drops. “Oh no. I just meant you could order as many as you wanted to,” he said.

“Yeah, no, you can do that at any restaurant,” the friends responded.

They ended up paying the $95, but Mikey wanted to know if they were in the wrong.

“Are we stupid? I feel like we’re stupid,” Mikey said.

The video has over 420,000 views and over 400 comments. However, based on the comments, this does not seem to be a common misunderstanding and instead was a fault in communication.

“honestly with how it seems… thats on the waiter,” the top comment read.

“You would absolutely never use unlimited in this context to mean anything other than you pay for the steak and get unlimited free sides,” a person said.

“Oh absolutely not. I’m not disrespectful but I’d be talking with the manager before that waiter had finished saying ninety five,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mikey for comment via Instagram direct message.