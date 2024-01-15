‘Only to find out’: Man takes uneaten piece of sushi off neighboring table after thinking the customers left. It backfires

People had mixed feelings about a man who ate the leftovers from the table next to him at a seemingly fancy restaurant.

Sushi restaurants can have a large range in price, with those on the lower end costing about $20-$30 total per person before tax and tip, the mid-range going for $50 to $100 per diner, and high-end restaurants easily costing several hundreds of dollars per person, according to a sushi site.

Judging by the decor, view, and wooden sushi boat in Era’s (@___eraaa) TikTok, it seems the sushi spot she went to with her boo was pretty pricey.

That may be why her boyfriend didn’t want to let any food go to waste—even if it belonged to his neighboring diner.

In the viral video, Era shows a lone piece of sushi stranded on the next-door diner’s huge sushi boat. Her boyfriend quickly leans over, grabs it, and plops it in his mouth, thinking that the roll was left behind after the other sushi-goers left.

He was wrong.

“When your boyfriend takes the last piece of sushi off of someone else’s table thinking they have left only to find out right after that they indeed have not left,” Era explained.

Era has not posted a follow-up video, so it leaves us wondering what exactly happened right after her boo popped the lone sushi in his mouth. Did their neighboring diners come back just in time to see the sushi theft happen? Did they come back and seem confused that the piece they left was suddenly gone?

The video has more than 135,000 views and dozens of comments. Plenty of viewers laughed about the incident in the comments section, but others were disgusted that Era’s boyfriend ate from a stranger’s plate.

“That’s disgusting?” a top comment read.

“Maybe it’s just me but eww,” a person wrote.

“Two rats in love,” another said as an insult.

Era clapped back at the haters in the comments.

“Why are some of you so offended that HE ate that piece of sushi lol, you didn’t, so chill…,” Era said.

The Daily Dot has previously covered sushi content, including customers who tried to sneak their food out of the all-you-can-eat sushi spot to avoid paying a penalty for wasting food, a person who said sushi portions are getting smaller, and a worker who hacked the system to get free sushi.

The Daily Dot reached out to Era via TikTok direct message.