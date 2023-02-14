‘You know inflation is hitting’: Customer calls out decreasing sushi portions

Even though inflation has slowed, its lingering effects are hitting everyone. From higher prices at the grocery store to wages not keeping up with rising costs, it seems there’s no area that’s immune from this incredible and sudden shift in prices.

The causes of this inflation can be debated. Some point to ongoing issues from the pandemic such as a lack of low-wage workers and supply chain issues. Others accuse companies of driving inflation by price gouging, citing the fact that during a period of 40-year-high inflation corporations raked in a record $2.08 trillion in a single quarter.

No matter the reason, high prices seem here to stay. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked a discussion after sharing how much she paid at a local sushi restaurant vs. how much she actually got.

In a video with over 29,000 views, TikTok user Annie (@anniedayoon) shows her sushi haul.

For her order, she purchased salmon sashimi, futomaki, a rainbow roll, and three small pieces of sushi. When she got the order, everything was smaller than expected—and the entire order cost $57 CAD, or about $43 USD. She did not state the restaurant she purchased from.

“You know inflation is hitting when your sushi portion sizes go downhill,” she wrote in the caption.

In a 2022 article for Tasting Table, author Hope Ngo notes that prices of sushi are going up globally not only because of the rising cost of fish, but issues getting sushi rice.

“Thanks to diminishing water supplies, California’s rice plantings were said to be ‘the smallest in almost three decades,’” Ngo wrote. In Europe, “freight costs have skyrocketed by about 19% and raw materials by 35% due to tight demand since September 2020,” a change that has increased the cost of sushi rice.

In the comments section, users noted that their local sushi spots have also increased their prices.

“They keep telling us that food inflation is only about 10-15% but how do you explain sushi orders going up 50% in price and shrinking in size?” asked a commenter.

“My normal sushi stop charges me $22 for 2 rolls, it use to be like $15,” recalled a second.

“Yep the casual sushi spots are no longer that affordable,” noted another.

