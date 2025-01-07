‘Ulta Beauty will never get another penny from me’: Shopper says Ulta blocked her account because she spent $1,000 in a year

In a year of shopping at Ulta Beauty, the average customer might move house at least once, or use a few different cards to pay for a handful of orders.

In that time, customers might also spend over $1,000 in a bid to make it to the next tier of the retailer’s rewards program. According to one customer, this might be enough for the retailer to put a block on your account.

In a video that has drawn over 1 million views on TikTok, TikTok user and Ulta customer Jennie (@jenniepfromtheblock) says she was effectively banned from making online purchases because she used multiple forms of payment and addresses to buy products from the beauty retailer.

“Mu last Ulta haul ever,” she says in the video. “I spent $1,178 at Ulta in 2024, and they reviewed my account and said that that was abnormal spending for one person, so I must have multiple identities because I used multiple payment methods and multiple addresses because we moved. So they blocked my account indefinitely, from online purchases. I can only make in-store purchases.”

She said the decision was explained to her as “final,” and unable to be changed.

“They told me I need to accept that decision, and that they will not be changing it or reviewing it again, so cashed out all my points, used all my gift cards. I don’t know if you can see the receipt, but I spent $142.20 on gift cards, and I redeemed 7,700 points which equaled $490.51, plus there was probably something on sale.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jennie via TikTok direct message regarding the video, as well as to Ulta Beauty via email.

What does Ulta have to say?

In a handful of follow-up videos, Jennie shares a video recording of herself on the phone with who she describes as a representative of the retailer.

In the videos, the Ulta representative apologizes for Jennie’s experience and explains what the company’s typical process of handling similar situations has been. The representative says it typically involves an opportunity to appeal the “final decision” to block an account if new information comes to light.

Jennie then explains that her issue was in the handling of the situation by Ulta, where she felt her concerns were not escalated or heard by any employees—to the point of being hung up on and laughed at by employees, she claims.

Ultimately, the Ulta representative told Jennie that they were undergoing another review of her account, and would get back to her at a later date about next steps, specifically naming the following Monday.

The poster says she did not hear from the beauty retailer on that day, and that she was still waiting to hear back from the company regarding the status of her account.

What does the rewards program policy say?

Per Ulta’s website outlining the parameters of its rewards program, customers using the program can have their accounts frozen or otherwise made unavailable to them if representatives of the retailer believe the account is being used fraudulently. It does not name having multiple addresses or payment methods as suspect account activity.

“We reserve the right to modify or discontinue the Ulta Beauty Rewards at any time with or without notice, or terminate any membership at any time with or without notice for any reason, including for fraud, abuse, conduct inconsistent with this policy and/or any other Ulta policies, third-party order fulfillment or delivery policies, for violation of any local, state, or federal laws or ordinances, or for use other than in connection with bona fide orders you personally place,” the policy reads.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers shared that similar things had happened to them, with little in the way of recourse aside from finding assistance outside of the retailer’s customer service team.

“This happened to me! I filed a complaint on BBB and the account was fixed in a day or 2,” one commenter wrote.

“My husband got me an online gift card and then they never emailed it to him and wouldn’t refund the money,” another commenter wrote. “I haven’t been back since!”

“Email the CEO and any executive, legal you can find,” a commenter wrote.” I had a similar issue where I couldn’t order online and someone fixed the issue. Idk what the issue was but maybe it could get reviewed. Worth a try!”



