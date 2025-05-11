The Daily Dot

Customer service is not what it used to be. One woman’s viral interaction with a customer service representative proves it.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over 2.2 million views, mom Kayla_2 (@babybeanmom2) captured what it took for her to get her Spectrum internet service cancelled.

The back-and-forth with the service rep left viewers dumbfounded. “I would just like to disconnect my service, please,” the woman said into her phone at the start of the clip.

However, it seemed the representative had no interest in listening to the woman.

Instead, the rep asked her questions about what she would do without Spectrum. “What I do is my business, not yours,” the customer fired back. “Please disconnect my service.”

It was very clear that the customer was agitated and rightfully so.

“Right, and the nature of my department is to retain my customers,” the rep responded.

She continued to ignore the disconnection request. When Kayla_2 expressed that she was becoming aggravated and frustrated, the rep had a snarky remark.

“Well, you could take a deep breath, regulate your nervous system,” the representative continued.

Did the customer get her Spectrum cancelled?

In a follow-up clip with over 319,000 views, the woman said she was finally able to get her Spectrum service cancelled.

Allegedly, the worker hung up on her.

When she called back, another representative was able to help her.

Still, she reported that the other representative was also “condescending” and “aggressive.”

In the clip’s comments section, a former worker offered up a tip to avoid these kinds of interactions.

“Tip as an ex-Spectrum employee, when calling in to the automated system, ask for billing, don’t say cancel service, it will transfer to retention. Billing should do it no problem,” user Sickening Touch wrote.

Others also reported horror stories with the company’s customer service.

“I called to cancel my ex-husband’s account—he had just died. They asked for his password, I said I didn’t have it. They suggested I ask him for it. Ma’am he’s dead. She actually said are you sure?” user Alicia 10004 said.

“This is absolutely unprofessional and unacceptable,” user Bryanavalle added.

