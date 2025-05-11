‘That’s your meet cute girl’: Woman signs for UPS package at work. But was the driver really hitting on her?

A woman with a crush on her UPS driver believes the delivery worker may’ve hit on her. Kenzie (@kenzieandhercloset) posted a clip detailing the particulars of a conversation she had with the employee.

In the clip, which garnered over 48,000 views on the platform, she asks other TikTok users if they thought the woman’s comments were flirtatious.

UPS crush

Kenzie begins her video by speaking into the camera, a white background behind her. Throughout the 35-second clip, she delineates the particulars of an interaction she has with a UPS employee.

“So I work at a storage facility. And there’s like this UPS lady that drops off packages here pretty often. And she’s very beautiful. She’s very pretty. She’s got like blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a couple tattoos, too,” she begins.

She continues, “But she came in today to drop off some packages. And, before she leaves, she’s like… ‘There’s a new, like, storage facility that opened kinda close to my house. They put a sign out front that says, ‘The hottest manager in town.’”

Initially, it seems that the TikToker took the UPS driver’s comment as small talk. However, a follow-up comment may indicate to Kenzie that this worker may have expressed some romantic interest in her. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s so funny.’ Then she goes, ‘Yeah you should put one up, too,’” Kenzie shares.

At this point in the video, Kenzie smirks and looks off-screen briefly. “Do you think she was hitting on me? ‘Cause I feel like that’s made up,” she says with a laugh.

Flirty drivers

There have been instances where delivery workers have been called out online for being “too flirty.”

A user on the Brown Cafe forum shared their shock with the behavior of a UPS driver. They indicated that they are a widow and would often strike up conversations with a UPS driver. One day, she invited the UPS driver into her house for some tea but that the situation was a rather innocuous one.

Or so she thought. The man had written his phone number on one of her packages, and the two got to talking. Again, the woman who uploaded the post said that the nature of their conversations were, she thought, platonic in nature. As they continued to talk, however, the man said “he had a crush” on her for quite some time.

Not long after, OP said she was taken aback more upon discovering the man had lied about being divorced. She questioned if she should inform the man’s wife of his behavior.

Numerous folks urged her not to contact UPS regarding the incident. However, they also recommended that she cut ties with the driver. Furthermore, they said that if he insisted on attempting to talk to her, then she could contact his supervisor.

One Redditor asked on the UPS subreddit if all employees at the parcel service are flirtatious. “Do all ups drivers flirt with their customers they deliver too? there’s a SUPER cute one that has delivered at our business for like 2 years… and he’s flirty with me in particular. is he just being nice? maybe i’m overthinking it. ugh!” they wrote.

The poster received mixed responses.

“I’m a delivery driver, I flirt with my customers all the time!” one said.

“It’s not common at all for drivers to flirt with customers,” another said.

Internet reacts

Commenters who responded to Kenzie’s video largely thought her interaction with the female UPS employee was romantic.

Another one echoed the aforementioned sentiment, penning, “She was definitely hitting on you!”

“100% she made a pass at you,” someone else reiterated.

Viewers encouraged Kenzie to “shoot her shot” by asking the driver out the next time she comes around.

The Daily Dot has reached out to UPS via email and to Kenzie via TikTok comment for further information.

