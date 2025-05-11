‘Yellow roses are for friendship’: Woman goes to Walmart with her dad, teaches him what different rose colors mean

The color of roses you gift a person matters. The last thing you want is to give your local postman flowers as a friendly gesture only to send him the wrong signal because you didn’t know red is a signal of romance.

The art of flower giving can seem complicated. TikToker @361southtxdad hoped to break it down for her father while on a recent trip to Walmart.

The TikToker uses her account to share her “adventures” with her dad. The duo has amassed over 18,000 followers.

In one of their most viral videos to date, which has over 5.8 million views, the daughter and dad pairing are standing in Walmart’s floral section.

“Remember, red roses are for love. Yellow roses are for friendship,” the TikToker says, gesturing to each color.

“Which rose is for don’t call me back?” her dad quips back.

What color of roses should you get your situationship?

Viewers shared what color they think is appropriate for this type of relationship.

“The multicolor one for miscommunication,” one said.

Other suggestions include black roses, fake roses, and even dead roses.

While he’s just joking, the closest thing to what the father is describing is a “situationship,” or an undefined, casual, and oftentimes confusing romantic relationship.

According to our research, one should gift their situationships purple or orange roses.

Ben White Florist notes that purple roses symbolize “infatuation and desire”—as long as you’re not in one of the Central and South American countries where they are reserved for funerals. Orange roses symbolize “romantic love and innocent fondness” and can help signal “unique love” for another, per the florist.

Some other options are neutral-colored roses, white lilies, sunflowers, chrysanthemums, orchids, daisies, hydrangeas, lavender, and eucalyptus. These flowers all signal a breakup, per Petal and Poem.

