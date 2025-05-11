Man asks Reddit for advice after anonymously reporting a coworker—is he a ‘snitch’?

An anonymous worker took to Reddit for advice after snitching on a colleague who was misappropriating resources.

Featured Video

In a Reddit post, the self-described “operations analyst” explained what went down.

It all began when he realized another worker, whom he called Dave, began using the company’s shipping account to help run his own business.

“Over time, I noticed Dave was using our company’s shipping account a lot,” user FewStable4 explained. “At first, I thought it was just small stuff, but after months of seeing daily packages and digging into our logistics spend (which I’ve been assigned to track every day), I realized he was shipping all his orders through our company.”

Advertisement

The Redditor estimated his fellow worker blew through thousands of the company’s dollars.

What did the Reddit user do?

At first, the worker said he tried to confront Dave. However, he did not take him seriously and brushed it off, saying the company owed him.

That didn’t stop the company from flagging the additional cost that seemed to pop up out of nowhere.

Advertisement

That’s when the poster realized he had to come clean about what he knew.

“If they audited and found out I knew and did nothing, it’d come back on me,” he reasoned. “So, I reported it, not naming him, just saying someone might be abusing the system.”

The move resulted in Dave getting fired.

Advertisement

Was the worker wrong to report his co-worker?

After the firing, FewStable4 said “Dave” blamed him for losing his job.

“He texted me afterward, basically saying I destroyed his life, his wife is unemployed, they just had a baby, and I ‘ruined’ his only source of income,” the post explained. “He said I should’ve just warned him again or let it go.”

Advertisement

However, he wondered if “AITA” for reporting. He believes some of his coworkers think he is a snitch, while others support the action he took.

Many offered up their perspectives in the comments section.

The vast majority of the comments were supportive.

Advertisement

“What the hell is wrong with him?” Reddit user u/Middle-Gear-8883 commented.” It is literally your job. You gave him a chance, and he chose to ignore it. Now he’s facing consequences for the actions that he chose.”

“You did the moral thing to do, you were between a rock and a hard place anyway, and—aside from the fact that he was drawing two incomes, not one—his financial and family issues are neither your concern nor your responsibility,” Redditor u/DazzlingActuary4568 wrote.





Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.